Avestar Credit Union, located at 125 W Madison St in downtown Waterloo, donated $5,000 for the city’s downtown master plan. Pictured, from left to right: Waterloo Mayor Jenifer Quimby, Waterloo economic development consultant Everett Butzine and Avestar President Kay Radloff
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a downtown redevelopment plan, aided by the help of a donation from Avestar Credit Union.
In an interview with the Courier, city mayor Jenifer Quimby and city economic development consultant Everett Butzine said Waterloo is trying to build momentum on a recent increase in housing and population growth in the city.
“There’s a lot of exciting things going on in Waterloo, so harnessing that momentum and that excitement going forward to harness growth and property development is an important part of executing this plan,” Butzine said.
Quimby added that city leaders would like to see downtown businesses and community members steer the downtown development plan, including opportunities for both revitalization and new buildings.
The city and its consultants, including Butzine’s firm Non-Metro Connections, which works in rural communities on economic development, and Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., which works in engineering consulting, are set to host four workshops and develop the final downtown master plan. The first workshop will take place during Wiener and Kraut Day the weekend of Sept. 9.
Waterloo has the advantage of having a lot of open space for future development, and is an ideal location for development, Butzine said. He would like to see the downtown area become a destination city with plenty of job, entertainment, dining and shopping opportunities.
“We want to make the downtown a destination and not just a place that people driving on the highway go east and west through,” Butzine said. “We want to see a place where people come to enjoy their time, and getting sponsors is a good start to that goal.”
In addition to the $5,000 presented by Avestar, the city is also waiting to hear whether a request for a $25,750 grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is awarded.
The Avestar donation and future donations from the community will be used toward the development and execution of the downtown master plan. Quimby said the goal is to create designs and drawings to show local businesses and residents how their investments would be used in an effort to generate more excitement.
While the city worked on a downtown redevelopment plan about 20 years ago, the plan didn’t actually result in any development in the city, with the exception of a downtown parking lot, Quimby said. The investment from Avestar shows people that the city is serious about future development and that local businesses are getting involved, she added.
Butzine said the community input workshops will include a map for visitors to highlight focal points in the city where they’d like to see development or change, as well as a board where people can place issues that are key to them in areas that include strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT).
The remaining three public information workshops don’t yet have set dates, but the entire development process is expected to take about six months after work begins in September, Butzine said.