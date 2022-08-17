220818-wlc-news-avestar02.jpg
Avestar Credit Union, located at 125 W Madison St in downtown Waterloo, donated $5,000 for the city's downtown master plan.

The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a downtown redevelopment plan, aided by the help of a donation from Avestar Credit Union.

In an interview with the Courier, city mayor Jenifer Quimby and city economic development consultant Everett Butzine said Waterloo is trying to build momentum on a recent increase in housing and population growth in the city.

