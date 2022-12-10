Waterloo girls basketball just keeps on rolling. The Pirates entered a home matchup with Dodgeland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a four-game winning streak, and they would emphatically bump it up to five. Waterloo allowed only one first half field goal and had nearly every player scored in a 60-22 blowout.

"Defensively we've been solid all year long," Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. "I think we showcased that in the first half. The girls really got after it. We controlled the entire first half, I was really happy with how we played."

BRENNA HUEBNER

Waterloo junior guard Brenna Huebner led the Pirates in scoring with 13 in a home win over Dodgeland on Thursday, Dec. 8. 
TESS BLUNDELL

Waterloo junior Tess Blundell spots up for a three-point shot in a home game against Dodgeland on Thursday, Dec. 8.

GBB: WATERLOO 60, DODGELAND 22

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 3 0 0-0 6
3 K. Webster 1 0 3-4 5
10 B. Lauersdorf 1 0 0-0 2
13 J. Asik 4 0 0-0 8
20 T. Blundell 4 0 0-5 8
21 B. Huebner 4 0 5-6 13
22 A. Albrecht 3 0 1-1 7
32 E. Setz 0 0 1-2 1
34 E. Baumann 5 0 0-0 10
TOTALS - 25 0 10-18 60
DODGELAND
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
12 A. Holtz 4 0 0-0 8
20 M. Peplinski 0 0 1-2 1
23 E. Carpenter 5 0 2-8 12
40 D. Strege 0 0 0-2 0
42 M. Birrenkott 0 0 1-2 1
TOTALS - 9 0 4-14 22

