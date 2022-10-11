SYDNEY GORDON, ALISA SHESHINA
Waterloo sophomore Sydney Gordon (left) and junior Alisa Sheshina (right) run at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 Ryan Gregory

It only seems fitting that the Columbus Country Club would play host to the Columbus Day cross country Invitational on Monday, Oct. 10. Waterloo's squad snagged an invitation to the eight-team event and used it as one final warmup before the postseason began.

On the boys side, the Pirates finished seventh of eight qualified teams with 160 team points. The girls finished sixth of the seven qualified teams with 166 points.

