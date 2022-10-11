It only seems fitting that the Columbus Country Club would play host to the Columbus Day cross country Invitational on Monday, Oct. 10. Waterloo's squad snagged an invitation to the eight-team event and used it as one final warmup before the postseason began.
On the boys side, the Pirates finished seventh of eight qualified teams with 160 team points. The girls finished sixth of the seven qualified teams with 166 points.
Sophomore Corryn Retzloff led the girls' race with her time of 15:53.33, which earned her 27th place. Senior teammate Maddelyn Webster wasn't far behind in 33rd with a time of 16:25.98.
Junior Cordelia Webber and sophomore Sydney Gordon finished close to one another a minute later. Webber grabbed 39th with a time of 17:14.26 and Gordon ran a 17:36.28 for 41st place.
Sophomores Evie Quamme and Gavina Zimbric wrapped up the varsity scoring. Quamme took 46th with a time of 18:17.91 and Zimbric finished 50th with a time of 19:01.24.
Waupun won the girls race with 39 team points, including the fastest time of the day as junior Josie Kooima ran a 12:49.93. Lodi finished second with 44 team points and Lake Mills took third with 55.
In the boys race, junior Matteo Cefalu ran a great race. He was the sole top-20 finisher for the Pirates on the day, taking 19th with a time of 11:488.53. Sophomore Owen Koele also pitched in a top-30 performance, taking 27th with a time of 12:04.20.
Freshman Isaac Opsteen grabbed 35th with his time of 12:37.08, sophomore Harrison Schaefer took 40th with a time of 12:51.11, and senior Sam Billingsley wrapped up varsity scoring with a time of 13:11.34 for 47th.
Waupun was also the champion of the boys race with a team score of 40. Portage grabbed second with 79 points and Lodi finished third with 83. Lake Mills was just outside of the top three in fourth with 84 team points.
Now, Waterloo will turn its attention towards the postseason. Next up, the Pirates will travel to Lions Park in Mazomanie for the Capitol Conference meet on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Following the conference meet will be WIAA sectionals. Waterloo has been grouped into Sectional 8 of Division 3, hosted by Kenosha St. Joseph. Sectionals take place on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. A strong enough performance there, either as a team or individually, will propel them to the state finals at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29.