The annual Trek 100 bike race drew more than 1,500 participants in its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 100 teams attending the race in Waterloo.
The weekend kicked off with a Friday night pre-ride party at Trek’s global headquarters, including behind-the-scenes guided tours of the facility, food from Trek’s private chef and a silent auction.
Saturday morning, the Trek 100 charity ride took place with four different routes available for riders, including 19, 30, 67 and 100-mile options. The routes spanned across Jefferson, Columbia and Dodge counties.
The goal for the weekend-long event was to raise $1 million for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund. The fundraising total surpassed $850,000 by Friday morning.
Trek 100 dates back to 1990 and has raised over $19 million for the MACC Fund. The last two races were held as ride-from-home events, making this the first in-person race since 2019.
The MACC Fund was founded in 1976 and has raised over $79 million has been raised for pediatric cancer and related blood disorders research. The five-year survival rate for all types of childhood cancer has risen from 20% in 1976 to over 80% today, but the goal of the MACC Fund is to cure these diseases out of existence, the organization’s website says.