The Waterloo School District will again go to referendum, this time with a smaller ask, just months after a referendum to increase the district’s tax levy and operating budget failed at the polls.

The board voted unanimously at its Jan. 9 meeting to prepare for an April referendum requesting an additional $590,000 per year over three years. If approved, that would increase the school district tax rate by $60 per $100,000 of home value.

