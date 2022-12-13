The Waterloo basketball team has reason for optimism in this new 2022-23 season. After starting the season on a sour note with three straight losses, the Pirates have righted the ship and have now won back-to-back games thanks to a 71-62 win over Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at home on Monday, Dec. 12. This is Waterloo's first winning streak since the 2020-21 season and the Pirates are already only one win away from matching last season's win total.

"It's great for the guys," Waterloo head coach Jared Brown said. "They're really bought in right now. This taste of success is a little bit of a reward for the work they put in every single day. It also alleviates some pressure, both for them and myself. We have these wins under our belt. Now, we can just go out and play ball."

JON SAMPO

Waterloo junior guard Jon Sampo knocked down three three-point shots to help his Pirates beat Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Monday, Dec. 12 at home.
BENNY MARSHALL

Waterloo junior Benny Marshall tied for the team lead in scoring with 14 points as the Pirates toppled Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Monday, Dec. 12 at home.
COOPER SETZ

Waterloo senior guard Cooper Setz puts up a floater against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Monday, Dec. 12 at home.

BBB: WATERLOO 71, ABUNDANT LIFE 62

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 J. Sampo 0 3 4-6 13
3 B. Habermann 0 1 0-0 3
5 R. Jaehnke 0 1 0-0 3
10 B. Marshall 1 3 3-5 14
12 C. Setz 2 0 5-8 9
15 C. Tschanz 2 1 7-8 14
33 S. Davis 3 1 0-0 9
35 R. Ugorji 2 0 2-5 6
TOTALS - 10 10 21-32 71
ABUNDANT
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 Ja. Koon 1 2 3-4 10
3 Jo. Koon 3 1 7-8 16
14 N. Wallace 0 2 0-0 6
21 B. Wall 3 0 5-9 11
24 J. Loomans 0 0 3-4 3
32 JD Davison 5 0 5-8 15
TOTALS - 12 5 23-33 62

