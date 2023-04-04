The Waterloo softball program was undoubtedly the class of the Capitol - South conference in the spring of 2022. The Pirates were lethal in conference play, going a perfect 8-0 to claim the conference crown. As a result, five players were named first team all-conference with two more picking up second team recognition.
As is always the case with supremely talented teams, Waterloo was hit hard by graduation in the offseason. Conference Player of the Year Michaela Riege is gone, as are fellow first team all-conference third baseman Quinnly Hush and second team all-conference centerfielder Abbie Gier as well as role player seniors like Alyssa Baumann Kamden Fitzgerald, Keelan Gangstad, and Samantha Salmi. Fireball pitcher and right fielder Sophia Schneider, a senior who earned second team all-conference last season, also will not return to the team as she will focus on her upcoming collegiate volleyball career.
The Pirates are far from inexperienced for the spring of 2023, however. They get back one of the conference's best players in senior shortstop Ava Jaehnke, a first team all-conference and all-district selection last season. Two more first team all-conference selections return with her in juniors Katrina Freund, a first baseman and Brenna Huebner, a catcher. With that collection of talent back for another ride, head coach Deb Braatz believes her Pirates are ready for another strong run.
"They are outstanding leaders," Braatz said of her upperclassmen. "We have the benefit of having these returning players that are dedicated to making everything work. They've stepped up to help fill the holes left in the roster after last season."
Jaehnke, named co-MVP of the team last season alongside Riege, was deserving of all honors she received after a stellar junior season. She led the squad in homeruns with five and triples with four. Her performance at the plate is best recognized by her slugging percentage, which came out to 1.016 by the season’s end. She also put up a batting average of .540 and an on-base percentage of .610. Jaehnke’s knack for getting on base allowed her to lead the team in runs scored with 39. In the field, she committed just one error.
Huebner was as reliable as it gets as the team's catcher last season, allowing just five passed balls while also catching seven runners stealing. She was no slouch at the plate, either. She knocked in 13 RBIs on the year and came around to score six times herself.
Despite only being a sophomore last season, Freund was one of the more intimidating bats in the conference last season. She clobbered three homeruns on the year and led Waterloo in doubles with nine. This hitting production led her to 30 RBIs and a ridiculously positive batting average of 0.603.
One player from last year's squad that was notably absent from the all-conference recognition was now-senior pitcher Grace Marty. She logged serious innings as the team's typical starting pitcher and a solid bat in the lineup, as well.
She's joined by fellow returning senior letterwinner Kailee Rahn as well as juniors Leeah Dorn and Bri Lauersdorf. Rahn will help out in the pitching rotation behind Marty and also fill in at left field. Lauersdorf will be next to her in center field and Dorn will take over at second base.
That leaves only two newcomers to fill starting positions. Junior Gabbie Kuhl will handle business out in right field while freshman Emma Baumann will hold down third base. Fellow freshman Navaeh Lawson is also expected to contribute to the pitching rotation.
This leaves an inspiring mix of established veterans working with up-and-coming talent. This squad has tasted success before. According to Braatz, it's already apparent they're hungry for more.
"They have a focused and dedicated work ethic," Braatz said. "I'm very impressed with them. They know the work it takes to be good. Our conference is strong. You can't take anything lightly."
Waterloo's 2023 season kicked off on the rainy afternoon of Monday, Apr. 4 at home against Lomira. The game lasted just two innings due to the weather, but there was no shortage of fireworks as the game ended in a 3-3 draw.
The Pirates' bats impressed as both Jaehnke and Marty connected on doubles while Huebner ripped a triple. Huebner's hit brought around two of Waterloo's three runs on the day. Marty got the start on the mound, striking out one batter while allowing four hits and three earned runs.
Waterloo's next game, originally scheduled against Mineral Point at home on Tuesday, Apr. 4, was cancelled. This is the third cancellation of the season for the Pirates, including a Fort Atkinson scrimmage on Mar. 21, a home game against Edgewood on Mar. 23, and a home doubleheader against Palmyra-Eagle on Apr. 1.
They'll hope for clearer skies on Thursday, Apr. 6 as they're scheduled to host non-conference Markesan. Their Capitol - South conference opener is scheduled for the ensuing week, a road trip to Belleville on Tuesday, Apr. 11.