The Waterloo softball program was undoubtedly the class of the Capitol - South conference in the spring of 2022. The Pirates were lethal in conference play, going a perfect 8-0 to claim the conference crown. As a result, five players were named first team all-conference with two more picking up second team recognition.

As is always the case with supremely talented teams, Waterloo was hit hard by graduation in the offseason. Conference Player of the Year Michaela Riege is gone, as are fellow first team all-conference third baseman Quinnly Hush and second team all-conference centerfielder Abbie Gier as well as role player seniors like Alyssa Baumann Kamden Fitzgerald, Keelan Gangstad, and Samantha Salmi. Fireball pitcher and right fielder Sophia Schneider, a senior who earned second team all-conference last season, also will not return to the team as she will focus on her upcoming collegiate volleyball career.

AVA JAEHNKE
Waterloo senior shortstop Ava Jaehnke returns to lead the Pirates after being named first team all-conference last season.
GRACE MARTY
Waterloo senior Grace Marty will serve as the team's pitching ace in 2023 and will be a valuable batter, as well.

