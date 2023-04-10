Waterloo softball's 2023 spring opener didn't go off as expected. After a scrimmage, a home game, and a double header were all cancelled due to springtime weather, the Pirates only made it two innings into a home matchup with Lomira before that, too, was cancelled due to the rain.

EMMA BAUMANN

Waterloo freshman third baseman Emma Baumann fields a ground ball in a home win over Markesan on Thursday, Apr. 6.

Finally, the weather cooperated enough on Thursday, Apr. 6 for the Pirates to open their season at Waterloo Fireman's Park against non-conference Markesan. Waterloo used it as a release of pent up anticipation as they whomped the Hornets 15-1 in five innings.

GRACE MARTY

Waterloo senior pitcher Grace Marty pitched four innings in a home win over Markesan on Thursday, Apr. 6, allowing just three hits for one run with two strikeouts.
LEEAH DORN

Waterloo junior Leeah Dorn went 2-3 with a walk, three RBIs, and a run scored in a home win over Markesan on Thursday, Apr. 6.

