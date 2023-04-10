Waterloo softball's 2023 spring opener didn't go off as expected. After a scrimmage, a home game, and a double header were all cancelled due to springtime weather, the Pirates only made it two innings into a home matchup with Lomira before that, too, was cancelled due to the rain.
Finally, the weather cooperated enough on Thursday, Apr. 6 for the Pirates to open their season at Waterloo Fireman's Park against non-conference Markesan. Waterloo used it as a release of pent up anticipation as they whomped the Hornets 15-1 in five innings.
Senior pitcher Grace Marty handled the first four innings of competition. She was untouchable for the first three, finally allowing Markesan across home plate in the top of the fourth inning before senior Kailee Rahn came in for relief. Marty allowed just three hits in the pitching circle, striking out two batters in the process. Rahn prevented further damage in the top of the fifth, ending the game by only allowing one hit with a strikeout.
Offensively, Waterloo brought the hammer down. The Pirates strung together three runs in the first inning, six in the second, and three in both the third and fourth innings. Marty may have been the offensive MVP, as well, going 2-4 with a double and a team-high five RBIs.
Three more Pirates had multiple RBIs on the day as junior Leeah Dorn and freshman Emma Baumann both knocked in three while junior Brenna Huebner plated two. Baumann went 2-3 from the plate and came around to score three times herself. Dorn went 2-3 with a double and a walk. Huebner did her damage with a triple, her second of the season, while also drawing three walks.
When runs crossed home, it was usually either Baumann, senior shortstop Ava Jaehnke, or sophomore courtesy runner Emerson Schulenburg. All three came around to score three times each. Jaehnke, the leadoff batter, went 2-3 on the day with a walk, as well.
The game served as a necessary warm up before the Pirates are pushed straight into Capitol - South conference play this week. They'll be on the road on Tuesday, Apr. 11 to take on Belleville before hosting rival Marshall on Thursday, Apr. 13. Waterloo will close the week with a return to non-conference competition as it hosts Deerfield on Saturday, Apr. 15.