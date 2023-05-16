The Waterloo softball team entered a road Capitol - South conference matchup with Cambridge on Friday, May 12 with something to prove. The Pirates were the reigning conference champions, but the Bluejays had stolen a 7-6 win over them in late April.
Now, the two met again for a rematch with second place in the final standings on the line. Waterloo entered the game on a three-game winning streak and bumped that number up to four, slamming the door on a 5-0 shutout win to finish the season 5-3 in conference play.
Waterloo got an absolute gem from senior pitcher Grace Marty. She threw a complete game, striking out four batters. She weathered seven hits from Cambridge, trusting her defense and coming up clutch to prevent the Bluejays from ever crossing home.
Getting two runs from her offense in the top of the first inning relieved some pressure, as well. Junior Brenna Huebner reached on a single, but the inning looked destined for an early end with a pair of outs already on the board. Freshman Emma Baumann stepped up with a single to left field, scoring Huebner on an errant throw in. Marty would then give herself some cushion, singling to right field to score Baumann.
Both sides were silent from the second inning through the fifth. Waterloo was able to strike again in the top of the sixth inning thanks to sophomore Alix McCarthy. With two outs on the board, she rifled a double to center field to score Marty.
That lead only grew more comfortable in the top of the seventh inning as Waterloo's bats stayed hot. Senior Ava Jaehnke led off with a single and was immediately brought home on a double from Huebner. Huebner was replaced by junior courtesy runner Ashlyn Albrecht, who came home to score on a groundout from Baumann.
This 5-0 cushion was more than enough for Marty, who ended the game with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Waterloo followed the Cambridge win up with another vital victory, 11-5 over Randolph on Saturday, May 13. This win instills confidence as these two teams are set to meet in the first round of the WIAA state tournament.
The game went back-and-forth through four innings. Waterloo decided that was enough and broke things wide open with six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Things started off as productive as possible as both senior Katrina Freund and Baumann tagged singles to lead off and Marty wore a pitch to load the bases. Junior Leeah Dorn kept the hit party going, singling to left field to bring Freund home.
Senior Kailee Rahn would bring Baumann home with a tough groundout to second base. The Pirates soon reloaded the bases as junior Bri Lauersdorf and Jaehnke both drew walks.
Chaos ensued as a pair of errors brought three runs home. First, a wild pitch allowed Dorn to trot home. Then Huebner smacked a grounder to third base which was mishandled. Both Lauersdorf and Jaehnke motored home thanks to that. When the dust had settled, Waterloo was ahead 9-5 and never looked back.
The Randolph win made it a five-game winning streak for Waterloo, but that trend was broken in a home matchup with Lake Mills on Monday, May 15. The L-Cats entered as the No. 10 team in Division 2 in the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) poll and handed the Pirates a 14-2 loss.
Huebner was undoubtedly an offensive bright spot in the tough loss. She went 2-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Waterloo also got an RBI from Freund, who went 1-3.
This leaves Waterloo with and 11-5 overall record and a 5-3 mark in the Capitol - South conference. A pair of non-conference games still separate the Pirates from beginning the postseason, though. They'll travel to Westfield on Tuesday, May 16 and close the regular season out at home against Lomira on Thursday, May 18.
Waterloo earned the No. 4 seed in Sectional 4 of Division 4 in the 2023 WIAA state tournament. This will pit the Pirates against No. 5 seed Randolph at home on Tuesday, May 23.