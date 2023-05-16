The Waterloo softball team entered a road Capitol - South conference matchup with Cambridge on Friday, May 12 with something to prove. The Pirates were the reigning conference champions, but the Bluejays had stolen a 7-6 win over them in late April.

Now, the two met again for a rematch with second place in the final standings on the line. Waterloo entered the game on a three-game winning streak and bumped that number up to four, slamming the door on a 5-0 shutout win to finish the season 5-3 in conference play.

BRENNA HUEBNER

Waterloo junior catcher Brenna Huebner applies a tag in a home loss to Lake Mills on Monday, May 15.
KATRINA FREUND
Buy Now

Waterloo senior Katrina Freund connects on a pitch in a home loss to Lake Mills on Monday, May 15.

Tags