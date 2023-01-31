The Waterloo wrestling program's final test of the 2022-23 regular season turned into a massive confidence boost for the Pirates. They made the quick trip over to Deerfield High School for the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 28 and turned heads. Waterloo led for the first three quarters of the event, eventually placing fourth of the 19 teams with a team score of 445.

BEN UGORJI

Waterloo freshman Ben Ugorji wrestles at the Deerfield Scramble at Deerfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 28.

"Overall, it was a great outing by all of our wrestlers," Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. "I'm super proud of how they battled. It was a nice way to end our regular season. It really shows how hard the kids have been working. There's been some tough sledding at times, but their dedication shows. Every kid has done a great job of improving through the season."

JACOB SOTER

Waterloo senior Jacob Soter wrestles at the Deerfield Scramble at Deerfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 28.
RYAN FUGATE

Waterloo sophomore Ryan Fugate wrestles at the Deerfield Scramble at Deerfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 28. 

