The Waterloo wrestling team chose to challenge itself on Friday, Dec. 16 when it hosted the Pirate Duals. The Pirates welcomed in big-name schools in the wrestling world, including Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, Delavan-Darien, Lakeside Lutheran, Middleton, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs, Sun Prairie, and Waukesha West.
“It’s how we like to set up our early schedule,” Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. “Facing those bigger schools is a good way to get a test of where we are and also show the wrestlers they can hang with talented competition.”
Of these powers, the Pirates tied for second with Sun Prairie. Waterloo put on a strong performance, finishing only behind Waukesha West. The tie came down to who beat who. Waterloo defeated Delavan-Darien, Delavan-Darien defeated Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie defeated Waterloo.
“It was a good test for us,” Schuster said. “Our kids always battled, and I’m super proud of that.”
This was no cakewalk for Waterloo. The Pirates started in round one against Middleton, a school with roughly ten times the student population. Waterloo won regardless, 47-36.
Middleton dominated the heavier weights with pin wins at 195 and 220 lbs. and a forfeit win at 285. The middle and light weights primarily belonged to Waterloo, usually by pin. Junior Trevor Firari (wrestling up at 182 lbs.), freshman Ben Ugorji (170 lbs.), senior Jacob Soter (160 lbs.), junior Ryan Sturgill (138 lbs.), and freshman Avery Skalitzky (106 lbs.) all earned first period pins for their wins. Senior Alan Lopez also tacked on a win in the 120 lbs. weight class with an 18-2 tech fall.
Waukesha West, the eventual invite champion, proved to be a tough matchup in the second round. Waterloo fell by a score of 57-24. The Pirates did earn three outright victories to gain some momentum.
Skalitzky produced another pin, this time in 4:36. Lopez got in on the pin fun as well, earning one in just 40 seconds. Soter earned himself a pin as well right at the two minute mark of his match to help out the team score.
Waterloo bounced back in a major way with a 48-24 win over North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs in round three.
Sophomore Owen Koele got his first win of the day in the 126 lbs. weight class with a pin in 1:20. Sophomore David Cefalu followed suit with a pin at 132 lbs.. Sturgill, now wrestling up at 145 lbs., earned himself another pin at the 2:38 mark. Soter took his time earning his next pin at 5:02. Firari, now back down at 170 lbs., took his match the distance and won by an 11-5 decision. Junior Ian Spoke rounded out the winning fun with an 8-6 decision victory in the 220 lbs. class.
Waterloo’s strong early performance earned it a spot in the championship bracket with a chance to challenge for second place. The Pirates’ push got off to a strong start with a tight 42-32 win over Delavan-Darien. The Pirates got another swell of pins as sophomore Ryan Fugate, sophomore Derek Pochowski, Firari, Skalitzky, Lopez, and Sturgill all pinned their opponents.
Sturgill’s pin was what coach Schuster described as a “highlight of the night” moment. He was up against Christopher Karbash, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state at his weight and division. Delavan-Darien needed a tech fall for the team win, so Karbash was doing everything in his power to rack up points. Around the five minute mark, Sturgill turned the match on its head, getting Karbash on his back to secure a dramatic pin. This victory won the Pirates the dual and set up a date with Sun Prairie with second place on the line.
Waterloo battled hard but would fall, 48-36. Waterloo’s wins came from Firari, Soter, and Sturgill, all of whom pinned their opponents within the first period.
Waterloo’s hard work earned it a tie for second place with Sun Prairie. While there is plenty of praise to go around for this strong day of competition, Skalitzky deserves an extra shoutout for his hard work. On a talented Waterloo roster, he’s the Pirates’ only remaining undefeated wrestler.
“It’s really nice and inspiring to see a younger wrestler like that find this kind of success early,” Schuster said.
Waterloo returns to the mat this week with a home dual against Markesan on Thursday, Dec. 22, weather permitting. The Pirates will close out the 2022 calendar year with a two-day holiday invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on both Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.