The Waterloo wrestling team chose to challenge itself on Friday, Dec. 16 when it hosted the Pirate Duals. The Pirates welcomed in big-name schools in the wrestling world, including Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern, Delavan-Darien, Lakeside Lutheran, Middleton, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs, Sun Prairie, and Waukesha West.

“It’s how we like to set up our early schedule,” Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. “Facing those bigger schools is a good way to get a test of where we are and also show the wrestlers they can hang with talented competition.”

Tags