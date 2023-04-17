Waterloo's 2023 outdoor track and field season kicked off last week as the Pirates traveled out to Mayville High School for the Berry Invitational on Thursday, Apr. 13. There, the boys took seventh of the nine-team field with a team score of 48.5. The girls scored 18 points to finish ninth.

The boys made their presence felt early on in the meet with a pair of top-10 finishes in the 100 meter dash. Junior Mathieu Watson blazed a time of 11.5 seconds for fourth place while freshman Ben Ugorji ran it in 12.03 seconds for ninth.

RICK AND BEN UGORJI

Waterloo freshman Ben Ugorji (right) hands off to his senior brother Rick (left) during an invitational at Mayville High School on Thursday, Apr. 13.
RYAN FUGATE

Waterloo sophomore Ryan Fugate pole vaults at an invitational at Mayville High School on Thursday, Apr. 13.
LILLY JEFFERS

Waterloo junior Lilly Jeffers run at an invitational at Mayville High School on Thursday, Apr. 13.

