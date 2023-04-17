Waterloo's 2023 outdoor track and field season kicked off last week as the Pirates traveled out to Mayville High School for the Berry Invitational on Thursday, Apr. 13. There, the boys took seventh of the nine-team field with a team score of 48.5. The girls scored 18 points to finish ninth.
The boys made their presence felt early on in the meet with a pair of top-10 finishes in the 100 meter dash. Junior Mathieu Watson blazed a time of 11.5 seconds for fourth place while freshman Ben Ugorji ran it in 12.03 seconds for ninth.
While those were Waterloo's only top-10 finishes in the shorter sprints, the Pirates showed up plenty in the distance runs. Sophomore David Cefalu took eighth in the 800 meter dash with a time of 2:24.99. Fellow sophomore Owen Koele nabbed a pair of top-10 finishes, taking seventh in the 1,600 meter run with his time of 5:34.60 and fifth in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:50.74.
The boys also had a pair of impressive results in the relays. Watson and Ben Ugorji were joined by seniors Bradee Haberman and Rick Ugorji to run the 4x200 relay, where they finished third with a time of 1:40.36. Waterloo would also earn third in the 4x800 relay as David Cefalu, sophomore Harrison Schaefer, junior Matteo Cefalu, and freshman Isaac Opsteen turned in a time of 9:52.22.
In the field portion of the event, senior Austin Schonhoff put up the boys' highest individual finish of the day, earning third in the discus with a throw of 130-06. Sophomore Kellan Smith also picked up a top-10 finish, throwing a 100-07 for ninth. Rick Ugorji also grabbed a top-10 finish in the shot put, trying for ninth with a throw of 36-00.0.
Waterloo's boys also impressed in the pole vault. Sophomore Ryan Fugate led the charge, earning fourth place in the event with a height of 9-06.00. Ben Ugorji was right behind him in fifth with a 9-00.00 and David Cefalu picked up seventh with an 8-06.00.
The girls also had their fair share of impressive finishes. Junior Magaly Carrillo kicked things off with an eighth place finish in the 100 meter dash with her time of 14.95 seconds. Junior Maren Dolfin also impressed in the sprints, finishing eighth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:14.13 and 10th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 32.35 seconds.
Junior Corryn Retzloff picked up the girls' highest finish of the day in the 800 meter run. She put up a time of 3:09.17 for fifth place. Fellow junior Reina Degler also had a strong performance in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing seventh with a time of 56.66 seconds.
Success continued in the throws. Junior Tova Gangstad nabbed ninth in the shot put with a distance of 24-11.00. Senior Maddie Webster also picked up seventh in the discus with a throw of 76-03.
To close things out, the girls had a pair of top-10 finishers in the pole vault. Junior Alisha Sheshina tied for sixth with a vault of seven feet flat while junior Cordelia Webber took eighth with a vault of 6-06.00.
Host Mayville won the invitational on the boys side with a team score of 136, followed by Columbus in second with a 122.5 and Horicon in third with an even 100. Columbus was champion of the girls side with a score of 171, followed by Waupun with a 154 and Dodgeland with a 109.
The Pirates' season carries on Tuesday, Apr. 18 as they'll host a Capitol conference quad which will include Columbus, Poynette, Marshall, and Lakeside Lutheran. Waterloo will close the week with another nine-team invitational, this time at Waupun High School on Thursday, Apr. 20.