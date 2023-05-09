Home meets are a rarity in track and field. Waterloo got only two this season, a conference quad in mid-April. On Thursday, May 4, Waterloo hosted its second. It invited nine other schools to compete in the Pirate Invite.
Before playing host for the invitational, Waterloo warmed up by heading off to Lodi High School for a Capitol conference dual with Lodi and Poynette on Tuesday, May 2.
Four first-place finishes highlighted what was a strong day for the Pirates. Junior Lily Jeffers picked up the girls only win of the day in the 400 meter dash, winning with a time of 1:13.65. Two of the boys’ wins came in the field portion of the event as senior Austin Schonhoff won the discus with a throw of 127 while senior Bradee Haberman won the high jump with a leap of 5’4”. Sophomore Owen Koele was also the top dog in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:22.36.
The high finishes didn’t end there. Koele nearly nabbed another first place finish in the 800 meter run, instead taking second with a time of 2:21.81. Elsewhere on the track for the boys, Haberman took fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.8 seconds and sophomore Kameron Ring earned fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.12 seconds.
The girls made more noise in the field portion of the event. Junior Maren Dolfin took third in the long jump, junior Reina Degler finished fourth in the triple jump, junior Cordelia Webber finished third in the pole vault, senior Maddelyn Webster took fourth in the discus, and junior Tova Gangstad finished fourth in the shot put.
Degler also showed up near the top in a track event as she nabbed second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 58.7 seconds. Junior Alisa Sheshina would also pick up a fourth place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 16.38 seconds and Dolfin took fifth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 31.59.
This strong all-around performance set the stage for Columbus, Fall River, Horicon, Hustisford, Mayville, Pardeeville, Poynette, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, and Sun Prairie East to converge on Waterloo High School two days later for the Pirate Invite.
The boys’ impressive day of competition was headlined by Schonhoff, who won the discus with a throw of 138’7”. While this was Waterloo’s only first place finish, the Pirates still had a great day.
Junior sprinter Mathieu Watson lived near the top of the leaderboards. He finished third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.59 second and sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.93 seconds.
Koele turned in another impressive performance in the distance runs, as well. He took third in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:19.23 and fourth in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:13.00.
The Waterloo boys also lived near the top of the leaderboards in the field events. Haberman took second in the high jump, freshman Ben Ugorji tied for second in the pole vault, and senior Rick Ugorji finished fifth in the shot put.
The field would also provide the girls’ highest finish of the day as Dolfin nabbed third in the long jump with a distance of 13’5.5”. Elsewhere, Sheshina tied for fourth in the pole vault, junior Evelyn Dominguez-Carillo finished fourth in the 400 meter dash, and Dolfin finished sixth in the 200 meter dash.
Waterloo’s home meet was not only its last of the season, it also marked the impending conclusion of the regular season. Only one meet stands between the Pirates and the postseason: a trip to Belleville High School for the Raider Invitational on Friday, May 12. Following that, Waterloo will head to Marshall High School for the Capitol conference meet on Tuesday, May 16.