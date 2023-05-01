Waterloo's 2023 track and field season took two more steps forward last week. First, the Pirates headed over to the Belleville Sports Complex for a Capitol conference triple dual on Tuesday, Apr. 25. Then, they took on the challenge of the Bulldog Invitational at Pardeeville High School on Friday, Apr. 28.
The Pirates were joined by host Sugar River and Wisconsin Heights for their Tuesday triple dual. Sugar River lived near the top of the leaderboards for most of the meet, but Waterloo still gutted out some solid performances.
The girls really made some noise in the hurdles. A pair of Pirates finished back-to-back in the 100 meter hurdles as junior Reina Degler finished second with a time of 19.57 seconds and sophomore Ella Wredberg took third with a time of 21.21 seconds. Degler would show up near the top of the 300 meter hurdles, also, taking second with a time of 56.04 seconds.
The girls' success on the track didn't end there, either. Juniors Maren Dolfin and Lily Jeffers finished back-to-back in the 200 meter dash. Dolfin took fifth with a time of 31.90 seconds and Jeffers took sixth with a time of 32.54 seconds. Similarly, junior Evelyn Dominguez-Carillo took fourth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:13.91 with Dolfin right on her tail with a time of 1:14.25 in fifth. Dominguez-Carillo would also pick Waterloo up a fourth place finish in the 800 meter run with a time of 3:15.10.
The field portion of the event was also beneficial for the Waterloo girls, especially the pole vault. Junior Alisha Sheshina won the event with a height of 7'6", followed by fellow junior Cordelia Webber with a jump of seven feet flat. Additionally, Dolfin would take second in the long jump with a leap of 13'7.5", senior Maddelyn Webster took second in the discus with a throw of 73'5", and junior Tova Gangstad finished third in the shot put with a throw of 23'10".
The boys would also take the top two spots in a field event. Senior Austin Schonhoff and sophomore Kellan Smith were the two top dogs in the discus with throws of 125'11" and 98'11", respectively. Elsewhere in the field, senior Bradee Haberman took fourth in the high jump, freshman Ben Ugorji took second in the pole vault, and sophomore Kameron Ring finished fourth in the long jump.
On the track, junior Mathieu Watson continued to impress. He finished third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.47 second and fifth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 57.41 seconds.
Senior Rick Ugorji grabbed a big second place finish in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 19.34 seconds and fellow senior Dominic Cefalu also nabbed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles with his time of 51.33 seconds.
The distance runs also earned the Pirates some points. Sophomore Owen Koele finished second in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:17.84 and freshman Isaac Opsteen took fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:29.84.
The Pirates looked to parlay this solid conference showing into Friday's big invitational at Pardeeville. Top finishes would prove to be harder to come by, but the Pirates still showed admirable battle.
Watson was huge for the boys. He blazed his way to a time of 24.22 seconds in the 200 meter dash for fourth place and also took eighth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.15 seconds. Waterloo could also rely on its distance runners for points as Opsteen took eighth in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:20.28 and Koele ran an 11:15.25 in the 3,200 meter run for seventh place.
Rick Ugorji had a big day both on the track and in the field. First, he ran an impressive 19.16 second 110 meter hurdle for sixth place. He followed that up with an eighth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 39'4.5". Schonhoff also showed up near the top of the discus with a throw of 119'8".
To close out the field events for the boys, Ben Ugorji and Ryan Fugate nabbed top-10 finishes in the pole vault. Ugorji took sixth with a jump of 10 feet flat while Fugate leapt an 8'6" vault to tie for ninth.
The girls picked up just three top-10 finishes on the day, but two of them came from Degler in the hurdles. Her best performance came in the 300 meter hurdles where her time of 55.44 seconds earned her fourth place, but she also picked up ninth in the 100 meter hurdles with her time of 20.19 seconds.
The girls' third top-10 finish came courtesy of Webber in the pole vault. Her leap of seven feet flat earned her fifth place.
Waterloo's boys finished 12th of the 14 teams in attendance with a score of 24. The girls finished 13th with 13 team points. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland won the girls side of things with a score of 144 while Portage won the boys side with a score of 102.5.
Next up for the Pirates, they'll ship off to Lodi High School on Tuesday, May 2 for another conference triangular, this time with the host Blue Devils as well as Poynette. They'll follow that up by hosting a 10-team invitational on Thursday, May 4.