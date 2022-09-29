Volleyball in the Capitol - South conference still runs through Waterloo. The Pirates are the four-time defending conference champions dating back to 2017 (the conference didn't compete in the 2020 COVID season), and it looks as though they're on their way to making it five straight conference championships.

Waterloo's biggest competitor for the crown this season was New Glarus. The Glarner Knights returned a wealth of talent from the previous year's team, which included first team all-conference selection Grace Nommensen and second team all-conference choices Amber Horn and Lindsey Schadewalt.

SOPHIA SCHNEIDER

Waterloo senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider hammers a kill attempt against New Glarus at Waterloo High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 
BRENNA HUEBNER

Waterloo junior setter Brenna Huebner lifts a pass to a teammate against New Glarus at Waterloo High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

