Volleyball in the Capitol - South conference still runs through Waterloo. The Pirates are the four-time defending conference champions dating back to 2017 (the conference didn't compete in the 2020 COVID season), and it looks as though they're on their way to making it five straight conference championships.
Waterloo's biggest competitor for the crown this season was New Glarus. The Glarner Knights returned a wealth of talent from the previous year's team, which included first team all-conference selection Grace Nommensen and second team all-conference choices Amber Horn and Lindsey Schadewalt.
The Pirates didn't mess around in the first meeting of these two squads back on Sept. 8, sweeping the Glarner Knights in a dominant performance on the road. New Glarus came to town on Tuesday, Sept. 27 looking for revenge. The Pirates would send it home without it.
New Glarus came out energized and won the first set, but Waterloo took the next three for a 3-1 match victory. The Pirates were victorious with set scores of 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.
"That's a great team," Waterloo head coach Doug Pickarts said of New Glarus. "They've got some great players. Our kids did a great job opening up leads and not letting them get back into it. Credit to our kids, they made the big plays when they needed to."
This match was yet another head-to-head of two of the best players in the Captiol - South conference: Nommensen of New Glarus and Waterloo senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider. The two went to battle against one another in that first set.
New Glarus was fired up and rode that impressive energy to a quick 5-1 lead. Schneider righted the ship with a kill and a block sandwiched around a well-placed ace from senior defensive specialist Ashley Batz to bring things back to a 5-4 New Glarus lead.
Nommensen flexed her abilities for the remainder of the set. She was responsible for seven points for the Glarner Knights from that point on thanks to kills and aces. Schneider and her Pirates tried to keep up, but New Glarus' momentum carried it to a massive 8-2 run in the middle of the set to put it out of reach. A late comeback attempt fell short as New Glarus took the first set, 25-21.
"I just thought our defense came out a little flat," Pickarts said. "They came out with a ton of energy. Our kids expected that, there was a lot on the line tonight. We got outplayed in the first set. We're better than that. But, we flipped a switch and started to get into it."
Schneider was undeniable in the second set. She came out on fire, dotting a pair of touch kills before hammering a pair down to the hardwood to spark the Pirates' offense. An impressive ace from junior libero Bri Lauersdorf made it a 9-4 lead for Waterloo early.
"She covers our mistakes," Pickarts said of Schneider. "She can get so creative with her touches and rolls. When we set her up, she's pretty hard to stop. She's so talented."
Schneider carried much of the weight through the set, but the game was best described by the play of junior middle Tess Blundell. The Pirates were in the midst of a huge run to take a 20-13 lead, but Blundell really put the nail in the coffin with her play at the net.
She served up back-to-back blocks to deflate the New Glarus side. Four points later, junior defensive specialist Gabbie Kuhl iced the game with an ace, 25-14 in favor of the Pirates.
In the post-game interview, Pickarts spent about four minutes describing just how impressed he is with Blundell. Her raw athleticism makes her a danger to disrupt the set at any time, and he described her as "one of the core parts of the team."
The momentum gained from Blundell's big blocks carried into the third set for Waterloo as it launched into a 10-3 run to start things. Blundell had a big kill up the middle and Schneider of course contributed as well. Junior outside hitter Ally Fitzgerald sparked the run, though, scoring the Pirates' first two points with two big kills.
New Glarus wouldn't give up that easily, though. Nommensen had a couple of big plays at the net, sparking a five point run for New Glarus to cut Waterloo's lead to 15-13. The Pirates called a timeout.
Pickarts' message in the break must have worked as the Pirates scored three straight, led by junior setter Brenna Huebner's massive kill from the right side. New Glarus answered with another brief run before the Pirates rattled off five straight points to take a 23-17 lead.
Naturally, Schneider finished the set off. She smoked a ball past Nommensen for the 24th point and hammered a kill through a block attempt for the 25th to hand her team a 25-19 win, just one set victory away from taking the match.
Again, Waterloo was unstoppable to start the fourth set. Senior middle Cabella Ellis fired the team up with a big kill up the middle for Waterloo's first point. Schneider tacked on a pair of kills and Batz served up another ace as the Pirates took a 6-1 lead.
New Glarus' senior middle Amber Horn was devastatingly effective in this set, gobbling up kills and throwing up impressive blocks to frustrate Waterloo's front line. In the end, it wasn't enough.
Schneider continued to rack up kills and Huebner really came alive to assist her. Naturally, it was a kill from the arm of Schneider to ice the fourth set, 25-21, to win the match.
Schneider led the match with an insane 28 kills. Huebner also pitched in 10 kills on top of her whopping 32 assists and 14 digs. The leader in digs was Lauersdorf with 35 and Batz also pitched in 15. Blundell led the way in blocks with three and also added a pair of kills. Both Kuhl and Batz contributed two aces.
For New Glarus, Nommensen finished the game with 16 kills, 14 assists, and 17 digs. Horn also pitched in 14 kills. Sophomore libero Payton Schneider had 17 digs and junior setter Lindsey Schadewalt had 16 assists.
The win has Waterloo in the driver's seat for the Capitol - South with a 7-0 record. The Pirates host Belleville on Thursday, Sept. 29 to wrap this week. They'll host Marshall on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and travel to Cambridge a week later to close the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
--
Capitol - South volleyball standings
-as of Tuesday, Sept. 27
-
1. Waterloo, 7-0
T2. New Glarus, 4-2
T2. Marshall, 4-2
4. Wisconsin Heights, 3-4
5. Belleville, 2-5
6. Cambridge, 0-7