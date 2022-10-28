2022 was yet another successful season for the Waterloo volleyball program. The Pirates were undefeated Capitol - South conference champions and winners of a WIAA regional for the fifth time in the past six seasons. The journey came to a close on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the hands of Randolph in a WIAA sectional semifinal matchup at Horicon High School.
The No. 1 seeded Rockets were undefeated conference champions themselves with an abundance of height and talent. Waterloo battled hard, nearly taking the first set and winning the third to keep the set alive after losing the first two. In the end, Randolph would win in four sets with scores of 30-28, 25-8, 19-25, 25-17 to advance to the Sectional 3 final.
"I know they're disappointed in tonight, but we've had a great season," Waterloo head coach Doug Pickarts said of his team. "I couldn't be prouder of them. I'm proud of my seniors and love them. They have a lot to be proud of. Randolph is an outstanding team. Our kids did a great job tonight. I love this group."
The first set would end in fireworks, but it was Randolph with the hot hand early. The Rockets had the service game working from the jump as senior outside hitter Carizma Muth nabbed two aces in the midst of a 5-0 start.
Things quickly derailed for them. Waterloo was allowed right back into the game, eventually taking a 13-11 lead, because of errors. The Rockets missed the mark on six kill attempts, had two doubles, and served one into the net as the Pirates took the lead.
Randolph would steady itself, but the lapse gave time for Waterloo senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider to heat up. She kept the Pirates in lockstep with the Rockets as neither team could build a lead bigger than two points for the remainder of the set.
Another banger from Schneider! This tied it at 26, and Waterloo scored the next point. Pirates lead 27-26 as Randolph calls timeout. pic.twitter.com/3V5Rh4uYUx
This proximity extended the first set beyond the usual point cap of 25. Big kills from Schneider and junior setter Brenna Huebner allowed Waterloo to keep pace with some big hits from Muth. Waterloo was able to take a 28-27 lead, but the Rockets surged for the win. Muth had two kills for the final three points as Randolph won a stellar first set, 30-28.
"If we could have found a way to win that first set, I think that could have really opened the door for us. It would have changed the dynamic of the match," Pickarts said.
The momentum change was evident for Randolph in the second set. In a flash, the Rockets were up 7-1 and showed no signs of slowing. After Waterloo cut the score down to 13-5, Randolph exploded into a 12-3 run to ice another set victory in dominant fashion, 25-8.
The season hung in the balance for Waterloo heading into the third set. Whether they drew motivation from the memory of their comeback win in the regional final five days prior or from coach Pickarts' message of encouragement, the Pirates were ready for battle.
They flipped the script on Randolph, jumping out to a 7-1 lead. Schneider was in her bag, using creative roll and touch shots to snag points away from Randolph's stingy defense. Junior outside hitter Allie Fitzgerald got in on the fun during the run as well with two big kills of her own.
Hitting errors resurfaced for Randolph as Waterloo's lead surged to 17-8. These Rockets weren't so quick to quit, though, and rattled off four straight points to shrink the lead to 17-12 and force a Waterloo timeout.
After more back-and-forth, Waterloo was able to pull away late with a 6-2 run. Junior middle Tess Blundell had an ace, Fitzgerald had two more kills, and senior middle Cabella Ellis finished things off with a block as the Pirates hung on for a 25-19 win.
Man, did Waterloo need this one. Allie Fitzgerald with a well-placed ball to stop a three point run for Randolph. Waterloo holds a 22-17 lead after an ace from Blundell. pic.twitter.com/6iqdp6rRad
"It's very difficult to come back against a high-caliber team like that," Pickarts said. "It's a credit to our kids for battling so hard. They believed they could win. They fought until the last point. They have a lot of heart."
The Pirates continued an impressive battle in the fourth set. The two sides battle to a 9-9 tie as Waterloo was getting help from everyone. Schneider had a kill, Ellis had a kill, junior libero Bri Lauersdorf had an ace, Blundell had a block, Huebvner had a kill. The Pirates were truly firing on all cylinders.
Randolph hadn't leaned on its height advantage much in the match, but opted to in an effort to close out the fourth set against a surging Waterloo attack. Seemingly every set from senior setter Jorey Buwalda ended up on the hand of Muth or 6-foot-2 middle Rylea Alvin. They both piled up kills as Randolph's lead grew.
The Rockets finished things off with a 7-2 run, fueled by two kills from Alvin and the final point from Muth. Randolph took the fourth set, 25-17, and the match in four sets to end Waterloo's season.
This ends the high school career for Waterloo seniors Sophia Schneider, Cabella Ellis, and Ashley Batz. Schneider's career will continue collegiately at Lander University. She surpassed 1,000 career kills this season and helped continue Waterloo volleyball's era of success.
"Sophia's legacy in this program is undeniable," Pickarts said. "She's next level. I just think the world of that kid. The kids on this team are not only great players but also great people."
Waterloo finishes the 2022 season with a 21-7 overall record and an undefeated 10-0 mark in Capitol - South conference play. The Pirates walk away with a conference and regional championship up in the rafters as well.
Waterloo's legacy of excellence seems to be in good shape to continue, as well. A loaded junior class that includes the likes of Brenna Huebner, Bri Lauersdorf, Allie Fitzgerald, Tess Blundell, Maren Dolfin, Leeah Dorn, Gabbie Kuhl, Katrina Freund, and Tova Gangstad all return next season.