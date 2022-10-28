2022 was yet another successful season for the Waterloo volleyball program. The Pirates were undefeated Capitol - South conference champions and winners of a WIAA regional for the fifth time in the past six seasons. The journey came to a close on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the hands of Randolph in a WIAA sectional semifinal matchup at Horicon High School.

The No. 1 seeded Rockets were undefeated conference champions themselves with an abundance of height and talent. Waterloo battled hard, nearly taking the first set and winning the third to keep the set alive after losing the first two. In the end, Randolph would win in four sets with scores of 30-28, 25-8, 19-25, 25-17 to advance to the Sectional 3 final.

WATERLOO VOLLEYBALL

The Waterloo volleyball team huddles up before its sectional semifinal matchup with Randolph on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Horicon High School
SOPHIA SCHNEIDER

Waterloo senior Sophia Schneider goes for the kill against Randolph in a WIAA sectional semifinal matchup at Horicon High School on Thursday, Oct. 27.

