The Waterloo volleyball team finished the 2022 regular season undefeated in Captiol - South conference play.

For the third time since 2018, the Waterloo volleyball team has finished its Capitol - South conference schedule unbeaten. The Pirates already had the conference title locked up following a win over Marshall back on Oct. 4, but they locked up the undefeated conference season with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-13 sweep of Cambridge on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

This is Waterloo's fifth consecutive Capitol - South conference championship. The Pirates were stellar all season, losing only three sets total in their 10 conference matches. 

