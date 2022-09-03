Waterloo volleyball has a tall task ahead of it in 2022. Last season, the Pirates were loaded with upperclassman talent that carried them to a 9-1 record in Capitol - South conference play, good enough to win the conference championship.

A good chunk of last season's major contributors have moved on, as did head coach Christy Mosher. Now, it's up to new head coach Doug Pickarts to keep the Waterloo volleyball legacy going. Hired in the spring of 2022, Pickarts already has a good idea of what lies ahead.

