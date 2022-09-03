Waterloo volleyball has a tall task ahead of it in 2022. Last season, the Pirates were loaded with upperclassman talent that carried them to a 9-1 record in Capitol - South conference play, good enough to win the conference championship.
A good chunk of last season's major contributors have moved on, as did head coach Christy Mosher. Now, it's up to new head coach Doug Pickarts to keep the Waterloo volleyball legacy going. Hired in the spring of 2022, Pickarts already has a good idea of what lies ahead.
"I'm not trying to mess with any of the traditions here," Pickarts said. "It's been working, you don't want to change that. I'll add a little of my flavor to it. There will be some differences. Expectations will be different. But, we still want to honor that Waterloo tradition."
A major plus in Pickarts' favor is inheriting senior outside hitter/setter Sophia Schneider. Schneider is the reigning Capitol - South conference player of the year. She filled up the stat sheet as a junior with 256 kills, 60 aces, 201 digs, and 341 assists.
"She's a tremendous player," Pickarts said of Schneider. "She's a setter and outside hitter, and setters run the show in my offense. I can rely on her that way. Getting her the ball is a priority."
Outside of Schneider, though, the Pirates were hit hard by graduation. Four more Pirates picked up varying levels of all-conference honors last season. Michaela Riege was first team, Rylee Duessler was second team, and both Abbie Gier and Quinnly Hush were honorable mention. Riege, Gier, and Hush all graduated and Duessler is no longer with the program.
A loaded junior class is expected to pick up the slack.
It all starts with junior setter Brenna Huebner, whom Pickarts specifically mentioned as a major cog in the Pirates' machine this season. Playing time could be hard to come by behind a senior-heavy squad last season, but she still contributed 118 digs and 49 digs as a sophomore. Now, she's stepping into a primary leadership role with the program.
Junior Brianna Lauersdorf will take the reins from the since-graduated Riege at the libero spot. Riege, now playing at Bryant & Stratton College, set the school record for career digs and leaves some big shoes to fill. Pickarts pointed to her hustle and grit as two primary reasons he trusts her at such a vital position.
The talent in the class of 2024 doesn't end there. Tess Blundell is an athletic middle expected to fill a major role this season, as are right side hitters Allie Fitzgeraldn and Maren Dolfin. Paired with senior role players like defensive specialist Ashley Batz and senior middle hitter Cabella Ellis, this team is far from bereft of talent.
The only thing a majority of the roster lacks is legitimate varsity playing experience. It was tough to crack the senior-heavy varsity last season, leaving plenty of the current roster inexperienced. Pickarts has been pleased with his team's progress thus far this season, though.
"All these kids are very coachable," Pickarts said. "They come in ready to work and are already very gifted athletes. They bring a good attitude to practice and keep getting better."
It may be early, but the Pirates are already six games into the 2022 campaign. Waterloo kicked off the season at the UW-Whitewater Tournament, where it won two of its five opening games.
The Pirates jumped straight from that straight into conference play by hosting Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Sept. 1. Waterloo is already well on its way to a title defense after beating the Vanguards in four sets.
"The goal is still to win a conference championship," Pickarts said. "There is pressure on me and this team to bring another one back to Waterloo. We have kids that can step up and make that happen. We can't be content with our level, we have to keep working to get better every day."