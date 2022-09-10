Waterloo junior middle Tess Blundell hammers a kill attempt at the outstretched arms of Marshall freshman Keira Hellenbrand (2) and junior Makenna Berg-Krogman (3) at Marshall High School on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Waterloo junior outside hitter Ally Fitzgerald (3) and senior middle Cabella Ellis (21) leap up to block a kill attempt from Marshall junior Makenna Berg-Krogman on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Marshall High School.
The volleyball rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo always brings anticipation, but the two's matchup on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Marshall High School felt more significant than usual.
The Cardinals and Pirates entered as the last two undefeated teams in the Capitol - South conference, and only one could emerge as top dog in the standings. Waterloo, the conference's defending champion, showed why it still wore the crown. The Pirates earned a three-set victory over their rivals, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.
"It was a good team win," Waterloo head coach Doug Pickarts said. "We could have done better with our passing or our serving, but we had girls step up when we needed them."
While Marshall wasn't able to pull out a set victory, the Cardinals didn't make it easy on the Pirates. Some impressive Waterloo runs would always sway the set towards the Pirates, but Marshall kept things close through all three sets.
"I'm proud of them," Marshall head coach Christina Schreiber said. "Sometimes we were timid and sometimes we pressed too much. We need to find that middle ground. This team is legit, they just need to understand that. We can go give anyone our all in any game."
Both teams were riding high entering this rivalry matchup. Waterloo was already off to a 2-0 start in conference play by beating Wisconsin Heights in four sets and sweeping a very talented New Glarus squad. Marshall had gritted out a win over Belleville in five sets to win its sole conference game of the year.
The energy in Marshall's gym lived up to they hype the game brought as both Waterloo and Marshall's student sections brought the noise. Both sides responded with some stellar play as the first set was neck-and-neck early.
A big kill from Marshall junior middle Emily Brodbeck made the score 14-13 in favor of Waterloo. The Pirates decided that was close enough and stepped on the gas. Waterloo junior middle Tess Blundell hammered home a kill from the middle, and the run was on.
The Pirates erupted into a 10-3 run to win the set, 25-16. Blundell was a major driving force with two kills and an ace during that span. Junior setter Brenna Huebner provided a pair of kills as well. The Pirates were impressive, scoring five straight points to close the set out in dominant fashion.
"When Tess is on like that, it really helps us out," Pickarts said of Blundell's influence from the middle of the offense.
The momentum built by Waterloo's dominance carried over into the second set. The Pirates kicked off an 9-2 run to start things off, with Marshall's two points both coming via service errors from Waterloo.
Marshall refused to back down. The Cardinals responded with a four-point run to cut the lead down to 9-6. Waterloo responded with a four-point run of its own, fueled by a kill and ace from senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider, to retake a 13-6 advantage.
Schneider and Marshall sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel battled it out from there. They're two of the hardest swingers in the conference and both provided eye-popping kills for their teams as the Cardinals never led Waterloo's lead get too out of hand. Schneider and her pirates would eventually emerge victorious. Leading 24-21, Schneider absolutely pummeled a kill over the Marshall defense to ice the set.
Schneider ends the set with a BANG! Waterloo holds off a late Marshall comeback and wins the second set, 25-21. pic.twitter.com/XWlkEVU83j
"When she gets up there with a good set, it seems like no one can stop her," Pickarts said of Schneider.
Marshall broke its trend of slow starts in the third set by scoring four straight points, capped by an ace from senior Cortney Checky to force a Waterloo timeout.
The break allowed the Pirates to refocus, and they came back swinging. Waterloo launched into a 10-1 run, fueled by Schneider's terrifying swings from the outside and a pair of aces from junior defensive specialist Ashley Batz.
Again, Marshall would not go down quietly. The Cardinals orchestrated a four-point run to cut things down to 10-9, and the set would remain close for the remainder.
Waterloo senior Cabella Ellis provided a huge momentum shift as the Pirates as they clung to a slim 16-15 lead. She leapt up to block a kill attempt from Hoel, drawing an electric roar from the crowd. Waterloo started scoring in bunches from that point on, primarily propelled by the strong arm of Schneider. Marshall couldn't keep up as the Pirates won the set 25-19 and sealed the sweep.
Schneider led both Waterloo and the game in kills with 16. She also contributed five assists. Fitzgerald, Ellis, and Dolfin all had blocks, Lauersdorf led the game in digs with 23, and Huebner put up 12 assists.
As for Marshall, Luzenski put up 18 assists and 10 digs. Halle Weisensel had 22 digs and Cortney Checky contributed 10. Hoel led the team in kills with nine, followed by four from Brodbeck. Hoel, Luzenski, and Kennedy Weisensel all had an ace, as well.
Next week, both squads have a home and an away conference game. Waterloo will host Cambridge on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and travel to Belleville on Thursday, Sept. 15. Marshall will travel to Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Sept. 13 before welcoming in Cambridge on Thursday, Sept. 15.
This isn't the last meeting for these two squads, either. Marshall and Waterloo will meet again on Tuesday, Oct. 4, this time at Waterloo High School.