The volleyball rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo always brings anticipation, but the two's matchup on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Marshall High School felt more significant than usual. 

The Cardinals and Pirates entered as the last two undefeated teams in the Capitol - South conference, and only one could emerge as top dog in the standings. Waterloo, the conference's defending champion, showed why it still wore the crown. The Pirates earned a three-set victory over their rivals, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.

TESS BLUNDELL

Waterloo junior middle Tess Blundell hammers a kill attempt at the outstretched arms of Marshall freshman Keira Hellenbrand (2) and junior Makenna Berg-Krogman (3) at Marshall High School on Thursday, Sept. 8. 
KIERSTIN HOEL

Marshall sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel goes for the kill over Waterloo junior outside hitter Maren Dolfin on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Marshall High School. 
ALLY FITZGERALD, CABELLA ELLIS
Waterloo junior outside hitter Ally Fitzgerald (3) and senior middle Cabella Ellis (21) leap up to block a kill attempt from Marshall junior Makenna Berg-Krogman on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Marshall High School. 

