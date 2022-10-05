WATERLOO CELEBRATE

Waterloo junior Brenna Huebner (6), junior Tess Blundell (12), senior Sophia Schneider (17) and junior Bri Lauersdorf (2) celebrate a point scored against Marshall on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

 Sadye Ring

Waterloo volleyball and dominance have been synonymous in the Capitol - South conference for quite some time now. The Pirates improved to 9-0 in conference play on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with a 3-0 sweep of rival Marshall, confirming they'd end the season as conference champions for the fifth straight time.

"It's something these girls wanted," Waterloo head coach Doug Pickarts said. "As talented as teams like New Glarus and Marshall are, they worked hard all season to keep improving and get to this point. We're still just scratching the surface of what we can be as a team this season."

TESS BLUNDELL
Waterloo junior middle Tess Blundell goes for the kill over Marshall sophomore Kierstin Hoel (9) 
MAKENNA BERG-KROGMAN
Marshall junior outside hitter Makenna Berg-Krogman leaps up for a kill attempt against Waterloo on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

