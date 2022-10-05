Waterloo volleyball and dominance have been synonymous in the Capitol - South conference for quite some time now. The Pirates improved to 9-0 in conference play on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with a 3-0 sweep of rival Marshall, confirming they'd end the season as conference champions for the fifth straight time.
"It's something these girls wanted," Waterloo head coach Doug Pickarts said. "As talented as teams like New Glarus and Marshall are, they worked hard all season to keep improving and get to this point. We're still just scratching the surface of what we can be as a team this season."
Waterloo earned the match victory with set scores of 25-13, 25-17, and 25-19.
This was the second meeting of the season between the Pirates and Cardinals. Back on Sept. 8 at Marshall High School, Waterloo earned another sweep despite a tough press from the Marshall side. Both teams struggled in service in that first matchup, but Waterloo showed massive improvement from the start of the second.
The Pirates sent junior setter Brenna Huebner back to start the game in service, and she did not disappoint. She nailed four straight aces to get the game started on the right note.
"Our service was much better tonight," Pickarts said. "We really picked our spots well which allowed the offense to get going as well. Brenna really set the tone."
Marshall could never really recover from that tough opening as Waterloo senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider was locked in early. She delivered a pair of kills in the midst of another four-point run to give the Pirates a 9-3 lead.
As Waterloo surged, Marshall couldn't get out of its own way. The Cardinals handed the Pirates a pair of free points with net violations and struggled with serve accuracy. An errant kill attempt made it three straight points for Waterloo and prompted Marshall to burn a timeout, trailing 21-12.
Marshall sophomore Kierstin Hoel came out and delivered a well-placed ball to break the run, but Waterloo slammed the door from there on. Junior middle Tess Blundell delivered a pair of kills and one final net violation from Marshall sealed a 25-13 win for Waterloo in set one.
To Marshall's credit, the Cardinals came out confident in the second set. Senior libero Halle Weisensel dropped an ace as her squad jumped out to a quick 3-0 advantage. Huebner had seen enough, though, and got Waterloo running quickly.
She hammered a big kill off the left side to halt Marshall's run and spark one of her own. She again returned to the service line and dropped three more aces as the Pirates rattled off eight straight points to grab the momentum back.
Schneider took over from there. The second set proved to be her best as she recorded seven kills. Her combination of terrifying power and pinpoint accuracy gave Marshall's defense fits as she piled up points for the Pirates.
"She's the most creative person when it comes to getting kills," Pickarts said of Schneider. "She'll beat you down the line with a roll shot, she'll beat you down the middle. She's just such a talented kid."
Four of Waterloo's final five points in the set came courtesy of Schneider as the Pirates won the second set, 25-17. Marshall got a great effort down the stretch from junior outside hitter Makenna Berg-Krogman, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.
Marshall brought its best for the third set. The Cardinals used their height to their advantage as they attempted to throw a wall in front of Waterloo's offense with capable blockers like juniors Emily Brodbeck and Mollie Fritter as well as freshman Keira Hellenbrand.
This revamped approach managed to slow the Waterloo offense as the two sides battled to an early 8-8 score. Brodbeck in particular was stellar this set with a handful of huge blocks and some thunderous kills through the middle.
In the end, Waterloo's service proved to be the difference. The Pirates got three aces from junior defensive specialist Gabbie Kuhl in the set, including two during a six-point Waterloo run to take a 24-18 lead. Blundell dropped a pair of impressive blocks during this stretch as well.
The match was punctuated with a kill from junior Ally Fitzgerald as the Pirates won the set 25-19.
Schneider led the team with 18 kills. Blundell had five kills herself as well as three blocks. Huebner led the way in service with seven aces and Kuhl put up four. In total, the Pirates had 13 aces. Huebner also had a team-high in assists with 14. Junior libero Bri Lauersdorf led in digs with 27.
Brodbeck led Marshall in kills with five, followed closely by Hoel with four. Weisensel led in digs with 15 and junior setter Kate Luzenski led in assists with 15.
This marked the final regular season home game for Waterloo as it honored its three seniors before the match: Schneider, Ashley Batz, and Cabella Ellis. Next up, Waterloo will head to Stockbridge High School for a tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Pirates will look to go a perfect 10-0 in Capitol - South conference play with a trip to Cambridge on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
As for Marshall, the Cardinals return home for their final home game of the season against Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Oct. 11. They'll follow that up with a trip to Cambridge on Thursday, Oct. 13 to wrap up the regular season.