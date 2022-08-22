Expectations are high for the Waterloo football team this season. The Pirates backed that up with by putting a hurting on their week one opponent. Waterloo hosted Pecatonica/Arglye on Thursday, Aug. 18 and put on a show, winning 42-0. This is the Pirates' largest margin of victory in the last decade.
The Pirates would eventually pour it on, but it took them a bit to get rolling offensively. When the horn sounded to signify the end of the first quarter, Waterloo only led 7-0. This score came courtesy of junior quarterback Cal Hush hitting junior receiver Trevor Firari for a 45 yard score.
Something clicked in the second quarter. Waterloo exploded for 28 point, putting the game far out of reach. Junior receiver Ryan Sturgill kicked off the onslaught with a four yard touchdown scamper. Firari followed suit with a touchdown run of his own, bumping the lead to 21-0. Senior running back Rick Ugorji kept the trend of rushing touchdowns going with a four yard run of his own.
The ground game could then take a break as Hush resumed scoring responsibility though the air. He bombed a 38 yard score to junior receiver Benny Marshall to complete the second quarter explosion. Waterloo took a 35-0 lead into the halftime break.
The second half began with a running clock, per the WIAA's mercy rule. The Waterloo starters got one drive in the third quarter and made the most of it. Hush connected on his third touchdown pass of the day, this time to senior receiver Cooper Setz, to bring the game to a 42-0 Waterloo lead as the backups came into the game.
The offense was electric, but the defense may have been even better for the Pirates on Thursday. Pecatonica/Argyle was held to just 31 yards of total offense on 35 plays run. The Vikings had only five yards through the air and 26 on the ground.
Both Firari and junior linebacker Keegan Lauersdorf had interceptions. Junior linebacker Dakota Sturgill led the team in tackles with five, followed by senior defensive lineman Connor Bergeron with 3.5 and junior defensive lineman Ian Spoke with 2.5. Two of Spoke's tackles were for a loss.
As for the offensive stats, Hush was ridiculously efficient. He completed 10 of his 14 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Firari was the team's leading receiver with five catches for 91 yards and a score. Marshall had two for 69 and a touchdown and Setz had two for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Waterloo had little need for a rushing attack with the dominance shown through the air, picking up just 62 yards on the ground. Junior tight end Owen Haseleu actually led the team in rushing as he turned his one carry into 20 yards. Firari rushed three times for 15 yards and Dakota Sturgill carried four times for 14.
Next up is Waterloo's first road game of the season as the Pirates will travel to non-conference opponent Riverdale. A fellow Division 6 school, Riverdale is already off to an 0-1 start after losing 32-14 to Southwestern/Eastern Dubuque (Ill.) in the opener.