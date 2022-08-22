Expectations are high for the Waterloo football team this season. The Pirates backed that up with by putting a hurting on their week one opponent. Waterloo hosted Pecatonica/Arglye on Thursday, Aug. 18 and put on a show, winning 42-0. This is the Pirates' largest margin of victory in the last decade. 

The Pirates would eventually pour it on, but it took them a bit to get rolling offensively. When the horn sounded to signify the end of the first quarter, Waterloo only led 7-0. This score came courtesy of junior quarterback Cal Hush hitting junior receiver Trevor Firari for a 45 yard score. 