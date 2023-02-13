Waterloo wrestling saved its best for the WIAA state tournament. Earlier this season, the Pirates failed to win the Capitol - South conference for the first time since 2020 and followed that up with a sixth place finish at the Capitol Conference tournament. Entering WIAA super regionals, hosted at Horicon High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, they needed a change of pace.

There's no doubt the Pirates are cooking now. Juniors Ryan Sturgill (138 lbs.) and Trevor Firari (160 lbs.) as well as freshman Andy Carrillo (195 lbs.) all earned individual regional championships to help lead Waterloo to 212 team points, tops among the 13 teams competing that day to earn a team regional championship.

ANDY CARRILLO
Buy Now

Waterloo freshman Andy Carrillo won the 195 lbs. bracket at WIAA super regionals, hosted by Horicon High School, on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Tags