Waterloo wrestling saved its best for the WIAA state tournament. Earlier this season, the Pirates failed to win the Capitol - South conference for the first time since 2020 and followed that up with a sixth place finish at the Capitol Conference tournament. Entering WIAA super regionals, hosted at Horicon High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, they needed a change of pace.
There's no doubt the Pirates are cooking now. Juniors Ryan Sturgill (138 lbs.) and Trevor Firari (160 lbs.) as well as freshman Andy Carrillo (195 lbs.) all earned individual regional championships to help lead Waterloo to 212 team points, tops among the 13 teams competing that day to earn a team regional championship.
"Our biggest goal is making sure all the kids wrestle at their highest level by the postseason," Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. "That's what we talked about all through the week, telling them to trust process and all the work they put in. The kids exceeded expectations. It really goes to show how hard they work. I'm really happy with how we battled and the team’s hard work as a group. They never gave up. You can't coach that, it has to come from them."
This is the first time in school history that Waterloo will participate in the WIAA team sectionals. The Pirates won a team regional title in 2020-21, but the following rounds were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sturgill entered the day as the No. 2 seed in the 138 lbs. bracket. He made quick work of his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents, earning pins in the first and third period, respectively. This put him in the championship match against the top seed, Charles Anderson of Kenosha St. Joseph. Sturgill proved he was the best that day. He was up 4-0 by the end of the first period in an eventual 8-2 decision victory to claim a regional title.
There was no rust on Firari, who had missed Waterloo's last few regular season meets, in the 160 lbs. bracket. He pinned a Deerfield wrestler in the first period of his quarterfinal match and was awarded a forfeit win in the semifinals to reach the championship. Firari proved his billing as the No. 1 seed, pinning a Johnson Creek wrestler in 1:13 to take his crown as regional champion.
Carrillo came out of nowhere to become champion of the 195 lbs. bracket. After a first round bye, he pinned a Horicon wrestler in just 59 seconds to state his presence. Now up against the No. 2 seed from Palmyra-Eagle in the semifinals, Carrillo gritted his way to an 8-3 decision win to reach the championship. He would be up against Johnson Creek's Gurinderpal Khasria, the top seed. The first period ended in a 5-5 tie, but Carrillo put it away in the second with a pin at the 2:25 mark, winning Waterloo's third individual title of the day.
"Andy has made great strides this year," Schuster said. "He was a little new to the sport to start the year, but you can see day in and day out how much he's improving. I'm proud of how hard he fought."
Those three were far from Waterloo's only individuals to punch a ticket to individual sectionals, though. Five more Pirates finished in fourth place or better in their respective brackets to advance.
Freshman Avery Skalitzky took second in the 106 lbs. bracket, which he also entered as the No. 2 seed. A pair of byes placed him in the semifinals, where he pinned a Deerfield wrestler in the first period. Now in the championship match, Skalitzky had to take on Drew Dolphin on Kenosha Christian Life, the top seed. Skalitzky would suffer a first period pin loss to drop to the second place match. Up against the same Deerfield wrestler he had pinned in the semifinals, it was ruled a no contest in favor of Skalitzky.
Freshman Brady Ebert claimed third place in the 113 lbs. bracket. He earned a spot in the semifinals by pinning a Deerfield wrestler in the first period of his quarterfinal match. His day in the championship bracket would end there as he lost a hard-fought match with a Horicon wrestler in a 9-3 decision. He rebounded by pinning a Living Word Lutheran wrestler in the first period of the third place match. That would be Ebert's final match of the day, as the potential second place match was against the Horicon wrestler he had lost to in the semifinals, making it a no contest in favor of the Horicon wrestler.
Sophomore Owen Koele would also take home third place in the 120 lbs. bracket. After pinning a Johnson Creek wrestler in the second period of his quarterfinal match, Koele was pinned in the semifinals to drop to the third place match. He kept his day alive with a 6-0 decision victory, but he would fall in the second place match. In his second consecutive match to go the distance, Koele would lose in a 7-3 decision for third place.
Senior Jacob Soter kept the trend of third place finishes going in the 152 lbs. bracket. He entered the day as the No. 2 seed a pinned a Living Word Lutheran wrestler in just 55 seconds in the quarterfinals. He was then pinned in the third period of his semifinal match with Cambridge wrestler Aiden Sperle. Soter bounced back by earning a 13-3 major decision win over a Horicon wrestler in the third place match, but Sperle was waiting for him in the second place match after losing in the championship. Sperle was given the no contest victory, handing Soter third place.
Junior Dakota Sturgill had to shake the rust off in the 145 lbs. bracket after missing about the last month with a knee injury. The rust showed in his first match as he lost a tough 9-3 decision match to a Marshall wrestler in the quarterfinals but didn't give up. He would pick up a pair of byes to reach the consolation semifinal, where he pinned a Horicon wrestler in 4:55. Up against a Cambridge wrestler in the fourth place match with a sectional berth on the line, Sturgill went the distance and earned a 13-8 decision win.
Outside of Waterloo's individual sectional qualifiers, sophomore David Cefalu finished fifth in the 132 lbs. bracket, freshman Ben Ugorji placed fifth at 170 lbs., and junior Ian Spoke claimed sixth in the 182 lbs. bracket.
The Pirates now have a quick turnaround to keep their postseason moving. They'll travel to Random Lake High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for team sectionals. There, they'll be up against the host school in the semifinals with hopes of advancing to the finals, where they would meet the winner of Cedar Grove-Belgium and Marshall.
Qualified Waterloo wrestlers will also take on individual sectionals, hosted at Dodgeland High School, on Saturday, Feb. 18.
"We're here to show that Waterloo wrestling is here to stay," Schuster said.