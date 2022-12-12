HORICON - Waterloo's wrestlers finished 4-0 at the Horicon duals tournament on Saturday.

"We were supposed to have five duals, but one team backed out," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "Four matches with a lot of our younger kids may have been better, but it would have been nice for our experienced kids to have five matches. Still, being able to go 4-0 is a great morale booster for our kids."

Tags