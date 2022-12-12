HORICON - Waterloo's wrestlers finished 4-0 at the Horicon duals tournament on Saturday.
"We were supposed to have five duals, but one team backed out," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "Four matches with a lot of our younger kids may have been better, but it would have been nice for our experienced kids to have five matches. Still, being able to go 4-0 is a great morale booster for our kids."
In the closest matchup of the day, Waterloo pulled out a 39-36 win over Horicon.
Jacob Soter began the dual with a 13-9 decision over Ethan Johnson. Soter went 4-0 on the day.
"That was his one tough match," Schuster said. "He had faced him before. He took the lead right away."
Trevor Firari (182) and Andy Carrillo (195) won by fall and a pair of forfeits extended Waterloo's lead to 27-6.
Firari finished 4-0 and earned the Most Valuable Wrestler award.
"The Laconia kid ran away from him, because he wanted to medal," Schuster said. "That shows how good Trevor is. He's a guy I can wrestle at any weight and he will go out and get the job done. He doesn't waste any time doing it, either. All his pins were in under a minute."
Horicon reeled off 24 points over the next four matches with a forfeit and three pins to take a 30-27 lead. Waterloo prevailed thanks to pins by Ryan Sturgill (138) and Dakota Sturgill (145).
"Ryan finished 4-0 and was the only one to wrestle in all four duals," Schuster said. "He definitely had some competition at 138. He was our catalyst this weekend. He's someone I can depend on. If it's going to be a tight match, he'll give us his best effort.
"Horicon always has a solid squad and we had to squeak this one out at the end. Dakota sealed the deal with his pin at 145. We needed at least a major decision from him, and he was only up 5-0 entering the third period. He knew he needed to push the pace and he got the guy to his back to seal the win. It's great to see our twins doing something strong this year to start off."
The Pirates won two out of four matches wrestled in a 57-16 win over New Holstein. Ryan Sturgill earned a decision at 138 pounds while Ian Spoke won by fall at 220.
Waterloo won four out of seven matches wrestled in a 54-18 win over Laconia. Avery Skalitzky (106), Ryan Sturgill (138), Dakota Sturgill (152) and Jacob Soter (160) each won by fall.
The Pirates won four of eight matches wrestled in a 45-21 win over Menomonee Falls. Cassandra Valle (132), Ryan Sturgill (138) and Trevor Firari (182) won by fall while Dakota Sturgill (145) won a 4-3 decision.