Waterloo’s wrestling program has lofty goals in the 2022-23 season. The Pirates have the state finals on their mind, and they’re facing the proper challenges to ready themselves for a late season push. They took advantage of the recent holiday break to travel north to UW-Oshkosh for the Lourdes Academy “On the Water” Classic on both Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.

Waterloo was one of 68 teams invited to the tremendous invitational. The Pirates brought only eight wrestlers: senior Jacob Soter, juniors Ian Spoke, Ryan Sturgill, Dakota Sturgill, and Trevor Firari, sophomores Owen Koele and Ryan Fugate, and freshman Andy Carillo. Despite the low numbers, the Pirates were far from last, finishing 51st as a team.

Tags