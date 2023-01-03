Waterloo’s wrestling program has lofty goals in the 2022-23 season. The Pirates have the state finals on their mind, and they’re facing the proper challenges to ready themselves for a late season push. They took advantage of the recent holiday break to travel north to UW-Oshkosh for the Lourdes Academy “On the Water” Classic on both Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30.
Waterloo was one of 68 teams invited to the tremendous invitational. The Pirates brought only eight wrestlers: senior Jacob Soter, juniors Ian Spoke, Ryan Sturgill, Dakota Sturgill, and Trevor Firari, sophomores Owen Koele and Ryan Fugate, and freshman Andy Carillo. Despite the low numbers, the Pirates were far from last, finishing 51st as a team.
“Our main reason for was to see better competition and see exactly where we are as a group, specifically for the upperclassmen,” Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. “It was important to let them see what a big event like that looks like. Typically, we’d settle for smaller tournaments, but we’re really pushing them.”
Soter, Ryan Sturgill, and Firari all finished in the top 16 of their respective brackets, all finishing with three wins and a loss on the first day.
Soter had himself a fantastic run in the 152 lbs. bracket. After earning a first round bye, he pinned a South Milwaukee wrestler in 3:17 to keep moving. He was pinned a round later but turned his attention towards a strong consolation bracket run. He earned a tight 13-9 decision win over a Peshtigo wrestler and pinned a Green Lake/Princeton wrestler in 3:48. His day came to an end with a tech fall in the next round, but it was an undoubted success of an invitational.
Firari was up against an ultra-competitive 160 lbs. bracket and performed well. He followed up a first round bye with a quick 1:08 pin of a Mishicot wrestler. He was pinned a round later despite having a 4-3 lead. Firari turned his attention to the consolation bracket, where he exploded for a 13-0 major decision win over a New London wrestler. His day soon came to an end with a tight 5-0 decision loss.
Ryan Sturgill kicked off his competition in the 132 lbs. bracket with a pin of a Reedsville wrestler in 1:37, followed by a more drawn out pin over a Wilmot Union wrestler in 5:50. His time in the championship bracket came to an end with a 10-2 major decision loss to a Hortonville wrestler. Sturgill picked up yet another pin, this time in 4:06 over a Witternberg-Birnamwood wrestler in his first match of the consolation bracket. His day came to an end with a tight 7-4 decision loss to a Campbellsport wrestler in the next round.
Dakota Sturgill came very close to reaching the second day of competition, as well. Wrestling in the 138 lbs. class, he kicked off his day with a pin of a Green Bay Preble wrestler in 1:58. In the next matchup, a hard-fought battle ended in a late pin against a Lena wrestler. He’d be pinned once again in the consolation bracket to close the invitational out.
Fugate, Spoke, Koele, and Carillo all went 1-2 on the day. Fugate, Koele, and Spoke’s wins all came as byes, but Carillo earned a victory by pinning a Monona Grove/McFarland wrestler in 5:04.
“Overall, we got exactly what we were looking for from this tournament,” Schuster said. “We saw good schools and good wrestlers that we could compare oursleves to. Now we know what we need to work on for the second half of the season.”
The Pirates return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 with a trip to Columbus High School to face the host Cardinals as well as Rio in a triangular.