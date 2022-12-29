BASEBALL
Waterloo’s proud history of baseball was upheld in the spring of 2022. Despite losing major contributors from the previous season’s team, the Pirates circled the wagon and put together another solid year.
The Pirates tied for third in the final Capitol—South conference standings with a 5-5 record. They also earned themselves a No. 4 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3. The postseason got off to a promising start as Waterloo whomped No. 5 seed Pardeeville 8-0 in the regional opener.
Unfortunately, No. 1 seed Markesan awaited in the next round. The Pirates put up an inspiring battle early but the Hornets would pull away later in the game for a 5-2 win to end Waterloo’s season.
Five Pirates were selected to the Capitol—South all-conference team, headlined by second team selections Cal Hush, Antonio Unzueta, Bryce Aubart, and Owen Haseleu. Cooper Setz also picked up honorable mention honors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Waterloo would surely like to leave last year’s boys basketball season in the past. The Pirates won just three games in 24 tries, none of which came in Capitol—South play as they stumbled to a 0-10 record. A short stay in the WIAA tournament as a No. 12 seed brought the season to a merciful end.
Senior guard Eugene Wolff was a bright spot for the team. His volume scoring of 15 points per game earned him second team all-conference honors. Last season also marked the emergence of current junior Benny Marshall, who’s a leader of the Pirates this season as they already seem to have their sails pointed toward more wins in 2022-23.
CROSS COUNTRY
Waterloo’s 2022 cross country season was all about development. The Pirates had an inspiring habit of making and accomplishing personal goals throughout the season to keep motivated.
This positive process came to a head at the Capitol Conference meet at the end of the season. Both the boys and the girls finished the season on a high note by taking fifth place in their respective races.
FOOTBALL
A new head coach leading the program couldn’t perturb the positive momentum the Waterloo football program has established in recent years. Joe Jaehnke kept things rolling as the leader of the Pirates as they earned a third place finish in the Eastern Suburban Conference with a 5-2 record.
Waterloo would finish with an impressive 7-3 overall record. The Pirates were a No. 4 seed in the WIAA Division 6 state tournament thanks to their efforts. The postseason was short lived as they fell in Level 1 to a talented Lancaster team. The future looks bright, however, as many main contributors from this team are only juniors.
Pirates dotted the ESC all-conference teams as a result. Ryan Sturgill, Connor Bergeron, Benny Marshall, Rick Ugorji, Keegan Lauersdorf, and Cooper Setz were all first team selections. Owen Haseleu earned second team and Cal Hush was honorable mention.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The 2021-22 Waterloo girls basketball season was filled with “what if”s. The Pirates’ season was heavily marred by injury as a talented roster was never able to put all the pieces together. The Pirates ended up with a 9-16 overall record and a 3-7 finish in the Capitol—South conference, one spot from last.
While the injury luck was frustrating, the openings in the lineup opened the door for younger Pirates to gain valuable experience for this season. Sophomore-turned-junior Brenna Huebner was the team’s lone all-conference selection, picking up honorable mention recognition as she picked up the scoring slack with 10.4 points per game.
Outside of Huebner, more Pirates like Maddie Webster, Tess Blundell, and Bri Lauersdorf earned some serious varsity chops. Now joined by experienced senior guards like Julia Asik and Ava Jaehnke, Waterloo looks primed to take massive steps forward in 2022-23.
SOFTBALL
The Waterloo softball team had lightning in a bottle in 2022. The Pirates had a dominant combination of pitching from juniors Grace Marty and Sophia Schneider to go along with a powerful batting lineup that could nail hits in spades.
The Pirates only lost two regular season games as they romped to an undefeated 8-0 record in Capitol—South conference to earn a league title. This impressive run to an 15-3 overall record included a 12-game winning streak.
Somehow, Waterloo was only a No. 3 seed in Sectional 4 of Division 4 in the WIAA state tournament. The Pirates boatraced No. 6 seed Randolph 19-4 in just three innings in the opener, then had to face off a talented No. 2 seed in Horicon. A valiant effort fell just short in an 11-9 loss.
Waterloo’s stellar season was best represented in the postseason Capitol—South all-conference honors. Second baseman Michaela Riege was named the conference’s Player of the Year. She was joined on the first team by Ava Jaehnke, Katrina Freund, Quinnly Hush, and Brenna Huebner. Abbie Gier and Sophia Schneider were also second team selections.
TRACK & FIELD
The track program struggled with numbers for the 2022 season. Despite this, Waterloo continued to compete hard all season to get some solid results.
The boys side even made some waves in the WIAA postseason as three individuals and a relay team made the cut for sectionals. The four-man team of Ryan Sturgill, Luke Fiedorowicz, Dakota Sturgill, and Benny Marshall placed second at regionals in the 4x200 relay to advance. There, the squad would place eighth with a time of 1:38.27.
Marshall and Fiedorowicz would also branch out into the individual portion of the event to earn additional sectional qualification. Marshall took third in the long jump at regionals and put up a distance of 19-02.75 in sectionals to take seventh place. Fiedorowicz was an impressive second place finisher in the discus at regionals and earned fell just short of state qualification at sectionals with a throw of 132-03 for fifth place.
In addition to those two, Rick Ugorji also made his way to sectionals in the shot put. He took fourth in regionals and tied for seventh at sectionals with a throw of 43-03.50.
VOLLEYBALL
Some things in life are just a reliable constant. Waterloo volleyball winning games fits under that category. The Pirates haven’t lost a Capitol—South conference volleyball game since 2017. In 2022, Waterloo added its fifth consecutive league title, going a perfect 10-0 in conference play once again and 21-7 overall.
That dominance stretched into the WIAA state tournament, where Waterloo earned a No. 1 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3. After a first round bye, Waterloo beat No. 4 seed Poynette and No. 2 seed Horicon to earn the program’s fifth regional title in the past six years. The run came to an end against eventual state semifinal participant Randolph with a sectional semifinal loss in the following round.
Star outside hitter/setter Sophia Schneider earned her second consecutive Capitol—South conference Player of the Year recognition to go along with a second straight first team all-conference honor. Brenna Huebner and Bri Lauersdorf were both second team selections and both Tess Blundell and Allie Fitzgerald were honorable mention.
WRESTLING
The Waterloo wrestling program is building a dynasty under head coach Thurston Schuster. The Pirates have been the class of the Capitol—South conference for some time now, winning back-to-back titles dating back to 2019. In the 2021-22 season, Trevor Firari was a conference champion with Max Besl, Jacob Soter, and Ryan Sturgill taking second to help propel the Pirates to the title.
Firari looked primed to make a run to state just as he had done as a freshman, but injuries derailed his hopes. Waterloo was able to make some noise in the postseason as Ian Spoke, Ryan Sturgill, and Jacob Soter all made it to the sectional round of the WIAA state tournament. Soter was a regional champion.
Cassandra Valle, now a senior in the program, made history in the spring of 2022 as well. She traveled to La Crosse to compete in the first ever WIAA girls wrestling state finals. She battled her way through her bracket and came away with a fourth place finish.
On a personal note, 2022 was my first full calendar year of sports coverage as a professional. I’m endlessly thankful to the Waterloo community, as well as my other communities of Sun Prairie and Marshall, for accepting me with open arms. This athletic community has a lot of heart which makes it easy for me to show up to work every day and provide you all updates. Here’s to more fun in 2023!