Waterloo senior Antonio Unzueta (4) tips his cap to junior Jordan Radloff (9) after his homerun in the Pirates' 6-2 win over Marshall on Monday, May 23 at Waterloo Fireman's Park. 

 Ryan Gregory

BASEBALL

Waterloo’s proud history of baseball was upheld in the spring of 2022. Despite losing major contributors from the previous season’s team, the Pirates circled the wagon and put together another solid year.

BENNY MARSHALL

Waterloo’s Benny Marshall has grown into a bonafide hooper in the 2022 calendar year.
HARRISON SCHAEFER, SAM BILLINGSLEY

Waterloo junior Harrison Schaefer (left) and senior Sam Billingsley (right) run at the Capitol Conference meet, hosted by Wisconsin Heights, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
CAL HUSH

Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush is pushed out of bounds against Horicon/Hustisford at home on Friday, Oct. 14.
BRENNA HUEBNER

Waterloo junior guard Brenna Huebner led the Pirates in scoring with 13 in a home win over Dodgeland on Thursday, Dec. 8.
AVA JAEHNKE

Waterloo's Ava Jaehnke was named 1st team all-conference by the Capitol — South following the 2022 season.
ABBY QUAMME

Waterloo senior Abby Quamme throws the shot put at the Capitol Conference quad at Waterloo High School on Tuesday, April 12.
WATERLOO CELEBRATE

Waterloo junior Brenna Huebner (6), junior Tess Blundell (12), senior Sophia Schneider (17) and junior Bri Lauersdorf (2) celebrate a point scored against Marshall on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
JACOB SOTER

Waterloo junior Jacob Soter wrestles at the Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Tags