{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ff8cf17e-7fff-b9f8-b063-9445ec6868b9”}{span}Mattson served as a munitions systems specialist with the Air Force from 1983 to 1993, with deployments to the Philippines, South Korea, North Dakota and Alaska, where he ultimately lived for 15 years. He currently lives in Wisconsin with his wife, Rori.{/span}{/span}
Not everybody can say they got to assemble bombs and other explosives while in the military, but Paul Mattson isn’t everybody.
Mattson, who joined the Air Force in 1983, served as a munitions systems specialist, working with “everything from little firecrackers up to 2,000-pound bombs,” he said. He added that he received plenty of training and most of his work was precautionary.
While Mattson never had any combat experience, his military career included deployments to the Philippines, South Korea, France and Alaska, where he ended up living for more than a decade, even after departing the Air Force.
Military career“I joined the military because I didn’t want to go to college. I didn’t want any more school,” Mattson quipped.
After speaking with his uncles, one of whom was in the Army and one of whom was in the Air Force, Mattson opted to join the Air Force.
Mattson grew up in Hurley, Wisconsin, near the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Graduating from Wisconsin’s Hurley High School in June 1983, Mattson then got married in July and enlisted in the Air Force in August. He completed his basic training in Lackland, Texas, followed by Air Force technical school at Lowry Air Force Base near Denver, Colorado.
From there, he was deployed to Clark Air Base in the Philippines, where he was stationed from January 1984 to January 1987 with the 3rd Tactical Fighter Wing. Mattson said he suffered from culture shock early on.
“Coming from Wisconsin and going to the Philippines, that was eye opening. Learning the new cultures and the basic do’s and don’ts,” Mattson said. “The heat in January was probably 100% humidity, upper 80s and coming from Wisconsin winter was a big change.”
In February 1986, a contested election between incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos and opposition leader Corazon Aquino led to the 1986 People Power Revolution. Both candidates claimed to have won the election, but the revolution forced Marcos to flee and inserted Aquino into the role of president. The revolution also ended up locking Mattson and other airmen on the base as disarray broke out across the country.
“You just don’t know what’s gonna happen. You can hear gunfire in different areas,” Mattson said. “They gave us M16s but we had no magazines or ammunition. They said it’s just a show of force, walking around with it empty.”
Following the Philippines, Mattson was stationed at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota from January 1987 to April 1988 with the 5th Fighter Interceptor Squadron.
He then went to Kunsan Air Base in South Korea from June 1988 to June 1989 with the 8th Fighter Wing, which he described as an “interesting experience” during the height of the Cold War.
Oftentimes long-past relatives fade into the obscurity of rare remembrance only in terms of an abstract ancestry, but sometimes they return to…
“The base I was at had three different kinds of warfare: chemical, nuclear and conventional,” Mattson said. “We did a lot of war games. We had to wear our chemical gear and mask, which was very hot and uncomfortable.”
He also said that while a chemical or nuclear war is something he never wanted to see, he knew it was a possibility. Playing war games, running military exercises for practice, was the best way to prepare, he said.
After his experience in Korea, Mattson was sent to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, where he completed his active duty in December 1993 with the 354th Fighter Wing.
Life after the militaryAfter completing his active duty, Mattson decided to join the Alaska Air National Guard in January 1994, working in a machine shop and doing aircraft welding with the 168th Air Refueling Wing until October 2003.
Adding to his world travels, he also spent six weeks with the Guard in France during Operation Enduring Freedom shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks.
When asked what the most rewarding part of his military career was, Mattson said it was a combination of several factors.
“The friends I made and the sense of accomplishment,” Mattson said. “It was rewarding to see different places you probably wouldn’t be able to see otherwise.”
Mattson ended up staying in Alaska for 15 years, later working in construction and at the nuclear plant on Eielson Air Force Base. He now lives in Reeseville with his wife, Rori, whom he married in 1991. He has three adult kids: Jeremy, who lives in Juneau, Alaska; Garrett, who lives in Oregon, Wisconsin; and Cassidy, who lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Mattson, who now has 33 years of federal service, currently works for the U.S. Forest Service Forest Products Laboratory (FPL) in Madison. He’s a member of VFW Post 6614, where he was previously the commander and quartermaster.