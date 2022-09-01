The weekend celebration includes 75 vendors located throughout downtown Waterloo and Firemen’s Park, as well as city-wide garage sales and church sales. Wieners and kraut will be available for sale on South Monroe Street and at the bingo hall in Firemen’s Park.
The 62nd annual Wiener and Kraut Day is just about two weeks away. The Waterloo festival will run from Sept. 8 to 10.
City economic development consultant Everett Butzine’s consulting firm Non-Metro Connections, which works in rural communities on economic development, and Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., which works in engineering consulting, will have an interactive workshop booth in Firemen’s Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The booth will give residents the opportunity to participate in developing the city’s downtown master plan with a dot map exercise, a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) board, and conversations with the consultants to provide feedback.
“We don’t want this to be someone just filling out a survey, we don’t want it to be faceless. We want that person-to-person connection and conversation, and these exercises are important,” Butzine said.
The two consulting firms are working with the city to develop and execute a downtown master plan. Mayor Jenifer Quimby previously said that the city is trying to build momentum on a recent increase in housing and population growth in the city.
She added that she would like to see downtown businesses and community members steer the development plan, including opportunities for both revitalization and new buildings.
“Typically, Wiener and Kraut Day was just downtown but they’ve done a good job lately of encompassing the entire town,” Butzine said.