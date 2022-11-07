From Friday, Nov. 4-
Snowy Owls Spotted In Wisconsin: Despite mild fall weather, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin. Though one owl was spotted in Dane County from mid-July to mid-October (a very rare case of a snowy owl successfully over-summering in Wisconsin), the winter migrants now seem to be settling in.
The first likely migrants were spotted on Oct. 19 in Superior and atop the observation tower at Rib Mountain State Park in Marathon County. Another was photographed in Ashland on Nov. 1.
These are the only new arrivals reported anywhere in the lower 48 so far, aside from one along the international border in North Dakota. Eastern Canada has seen a notable shortage of observations so far. Farther west, a few owls have moved into the Canadian Great Plains.
Seeking The Advice Of Seasoned Hunters: It’s always nice to get some words of wisdom when you’re new to a sport, especially for new hunters. Our ‘Wanna Go Hunting?’ webinar series wrapped this week, with our final conversation focused on learning about hunting from mentors and instructors.
“One of the great things about hunting is sharing the total experience with others,” said Bob Nack, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Team Supervisor.
Additionally, we asked hunters on our Facebook page for their best advice to share with new hunters. Some of the answers truly showcase the breadth of the hunting community in Wisconsin.
You can learn more about various hunting season dates, rules and regulations, harvest quotas and more on the DNR’s website.
Lizard Mound State Park: Before the weather turns too cold, take a trip this fall to one of the nation’s most well-preserved Native American effigy mound sites.
Located less than an hour northwest of Milwaukee, the Lizard Mound State Park includes 28 effigy mounds, which have been interpreted to represent an array of animals, from birds to panther-like creatures to the eponymous lizard.
The effigy mounds are less distinct from the ground. However, the 1-mile walking path still provides visitors with a sense of awe and ancient spirituality. In fact, the state park often attracts Native Americans and others to leave offerings such as corn, tobacco or red ribbon on a mound.
While Lizard Mound is within the Wisconsin State Park System, Ho-Chunk Nation’s historic preservation office is heavily involved in advising the DNR on how to care for the mounds. and safeguard their future.
Learn more about Lizard Mound State Park in an article from the fall 2022 issue of Wisconsin Natural Resources Magazine.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on the future management of department properties in the Western Coulees and Ridges Region.
A regional master plan, guided by Chapter NR 44 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, establishes the levels and types of resource management and public use permitted on department-managed properties. Under the regional master planning process, department staff will develop a plan for department properties located within the region.
The Western Coulees and Ridges Region includes all or portions of the following 22 counties: Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, Saint Croix, Sauk, Trempealeau and Vernon. DNR properties in the region include fishery areas, natural areas, parks, wildlife areas and various other types of properties. This regional plan includes Governor Dodge State Park, Wyalusing State Park, Elroy-Sparta State Trail, Van Loon Wildlife Area and Black Earth Creek Fishery Area.
DNR-managed properties in this region will have new management plans developed as part of this planning process. Existing plans for properties in the region that are already compliant with Chapter NR 44 will be referenced during the planning process. The DNR will evaluate whether any updates need to be made to these existing plans and include any necessary updates as part of the overall regional plan.
Members of the public are invited to learn more about the Western Coulees and Ridges Region, engage in the DNR’s planning process and share their thoughts on the future use and management of DNR properties in the region by visiting the DNR’s Western Coulees and Ridges Regional Master Plan webpage or by attending a public open house meeting or office hours hosted by the department.
In addition to attending a public meeting or office hours, the public is encouraged to submit comments and questions through the DNR’s online input form, a downloadable hard-copy input form or by U.S. mail, email or phone. Submit comments by Dec. 23, 2022 to:
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
C/O Yoyi Steele LF/6
101 S. Webster St.
P.O. Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707
Yoyi.Steele@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-6027