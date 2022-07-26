From Tuesday, July 26: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2022 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities to contact and confirm their hunting location with a hunt sponsor before Sept. 1, 2022.
Sponsors have enrolled nearly 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties for this year's hunt taking place Oct. 1-9, 2022. To participate in the 2022 hunt, hunters should contact sponsors directly. Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine availability.
“Since 1992, Wisconsin’s dedicated gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities provides opportunities to pursue whitetails regardless of any special challenges a hunter may face,” said Ally Magnin, DNR Assistant Deer and Elk Specialist. “This unique hunt pairs interested hunters with landowner sponsors who generously open their properties for the October hunt.”
Eligible hunters may sign up for one sponsored property per year and must possess a gun deer license.
Hunters or assistants should contact sponsors directly to sign up for a hunt and provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number. To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit.
Wisconsin's outdoors are for everyone. The Wisconsin DNR is committed to providing various hunting, fishing and recreational permits and unique opportunities designed to help give people with disabilities the opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's abundant natural resources.
For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage.
From Monday, July 25: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds sturgeon spearers that the deadline to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing tag is Aug. 1.
Due to a higher success rate on the Upriver Lakes, only 500 license holders will be selected to spear a sturgeon from lakes Poygan, Winneconne or Butte des Morts during the 2023 sturgeon spearing season.
License holders must apply for a license or purchase a preference point to harvest a sturgeon from the Upriver Lakes. Spearing licenses are then issued through a drawing where priority is granted to applications with the most preference points. Those not selected earn a preference point for future drawings.
Applicants will be notified of whether they received the authorization to purchase an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing license by Oct. 1, 2022.
An unlimited number of sturgeon spearing licenses are available for the Lake Winnebago spear fishery and can be purchased until Oct. 31, 2022. Applicants authorized for an Upriver Lakes license cannot purchase a license for Lake Winnebago.
Resident and nonresident licenses are available for purchase online through the DNR’s Go Wild license portal or at any license sales location. All license holders must be a minimum of 12-years-old or turning 12-years-old between Nov. 1, 2022, and the last day of the season.
The 2023 Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season will begin on Feb. 11, 2023, on Lake Winnebago, Lake Poygan, Lake Winneconne and Lake Butte des Morts. The season will run for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the annual biologically based harvest caps are reached.
Visit the DNR's sturgeon spearing webpage to learn more about the sturgeon spearing season and the Winnebago System and Upriver Lakes fisheries.