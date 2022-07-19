From Monday, July 18: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the city of Racine is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the city of Racine.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Aug. 1, 2022 to:
Department of Natural Resources
C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S. Webster St. P.O. Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707
Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238
Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.
From Friday, July 15: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard, which may result from the Sedge Village project.
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species' overall population at risk.
Wisconsin Dunes, LLC is proposing to construct Sedge Village, the next phase of development near the existing Sand Valley Golf Course. The proposed development includes the construction of single family lots and a pond.
The presence of the state endangered slender glass lizard is confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some lizards.
The DNR concludes that the proposed project is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which it is a part of or the habitat that is critical to its existence.
Conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the endangered species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Permit. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the slender glass lizard are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR Conservation Biologist Rori Paloski at 608-516-3742 or rori.paloski@wi.gov.
The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding project-related impacts to the slender glass lizard by July 29, 2022.