From Thursday, Dec. 29: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that West Nile Virus sampling efforts in ruffed grouse have concluded. The DNR will not issue any new kits, and hunters who possess unused kits can discard or repurpose the contents.

In the fall of 2018, a four-year collaborative West Nile virus (WNV) surveillance project was launched to investigate potential causes of abrupt ruffed grouse population declines observed across several states. Hunters in the Great Lakes Region (Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota) were asked to submit samples from harvested ruffed grouse through test kits.