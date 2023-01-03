From Thursday, Dec. 29: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that West Nile Virus sampling efforts in ruffed grouse have concluded. The DNR will not issue any new kits, and hunters who possess unused kits can discard or repurpose the contents.
In the fall of 2018, a four-year collaborative West Nile virus (WNV) surveillance project was launched to investigate potential causes of abrupt ruffed grouse population declines observed across several states. Hunters in the Great Lakes Region (Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota) were asked to submit samples from harvested ruffed grouse through test kits.
Thanks to the help of Wisconsin hunters, samples confirmed that ruffed grouse in Wisconsin are exposed to WNV at varying levels and that some birds can survive exposure. Although conclusions regarding possible impacts of WNV on grouse population trends cannot be made at this time, this project has provided important baseline data on how widespread WNV is in ruffed grouse across Wisconsin and the Upper Great Lakes region. Please visit our Ruffed Grouse webpage to review a full overview of the 2021 West Nile virus results report [PDF].
From Tuesday, Jan. 3: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the Wisconsin Assessment Monies (WAM) brownfield assessment grant program.
Brownfields are properties where the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of contamination. Brownfields vary in size, location, age and past use; they can be anything from a 500-acre former automobile assembly plant to a small, abandoned gas station.
The WAM program provides services and funding to investigate brownfield sites where potential or known contamination is impeding redevelopment. Since 2010, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the DNR and its partners $5.3 million in brownfield assessment grant funding. The DNR uses the money to help local governments and others in investigating brownfield properties throughout the state.
“Conducting an environmental assessment is the first step to bring a brownfields site closer to revitalization,” said Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section Chief.
Factors that may be considered in award selection are projects in rural or disadvantaged communities, community involvement and support, sites that are impediments to large-scale redevelopment projects, positive community outcomes (e.g., economic, health, livability), financial need and projects with redevelopment plans consistent with local redevelopment objectives.
Applicants may apply for up to approximately $54,000 in contractor services, where the DNR contracts directly with and oversees qualified environmental professionals to complete the assessment work. Alternatively, subgrants of up to $75,000 are available to communities who prefer to select a qualified consultant and oversee the assessment work.
Over 70 communities across Wisconsin have partnered with the DNR’s WAM program to clean up and redevelop often run-down or underused properties that detract from a community’s potential.
WAM Award applications are accepted on a rolling basis through the end of the grant cycle in 2027, or until the funds are spent. More information about the WAM Award application, eligibility and process is available on the DNR’s RR Program WAM Webpage or by emailing Gena Larson at Gena.Larson@wisconsin.gov.