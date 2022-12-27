From Thursday, Dec. 22: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public information session on the Potawatomi Tower at Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay. The DNR will share the next steps for the Potawatomi Tower project.

The engineering company selected to provide pre-design through construction services on the Potawatomi Observation Tower at Potawatomi State Park, GRAEF, will also present on the design option plans they have developed.