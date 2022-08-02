From Monday, Aug. 1: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public’s help in collecting crucial deer and game bird management data.
Starting Aug. 1, the DNR will begin conducting the Operation Deer Watch Survey and the Game Bird Brood Survey.
The surveys are designed to measure the reproductive status for deer and game birds. This is done by establishing a fawn to doe ratio for deer and a poult to hen ratio for game birds. These ratios are then compared to previous years data and tells us how productive this seasons deer herd/game birds are.
Information provided by the public on the distribution and reproductive status when paired with harvest information are the key elements that allow the DNR to make knowledgeable management decisions for these species.
“Wherever you are in Wisconsin, you can help the DNR manage wildlife by collecting data in your neighborhood and submitting it through our app,” said Brian Dhuey, DNR Surveys Coordinator. “Every submission increases our dataset and gives us a clearer picture of how wildlife are doing in Wisconsin. The DNR encourages everyone interested in wildlife, from hunters and trappers to outdoor enthusiasts, to take part."
The deadline to submit bird observations for the Game Bird Brood survey is Aug. 31. The deadline to submit deer observations for the Operation Deer Watch Survey is Sept. 30.
Participation in both Operation Deer Watch Survey and the Game Bird Brood Survey is simple, requires no registration and can be done using a mobile device. If in a vehicle, participants should only record sightings when their vehicle is stopped, not while driving.
DETAILS
Operation Deer Watch- Members of the public can report location, deer type and the number of deer seen from dawn to dusk during the summer months. This information helps to determine the fawn-to-doe ratio and ultimately deer population estimates. More information is available here.
Game Bird Brood Observations- Members of the public can collect information on the types and number of game bird broods they observe during the summer months. This information is a basis for monitoring the reproduction of game birds for that breeding year.
From Monday, Aug. 1: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently published its 2021 Annual Drinking Water Report. The report features statewide efforts that help public water systems provide safe and adequate drinking water supplies despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.
Once again, Wisconsin gets high marks, with 98% of the state’s public water systems providing water that meets safe drinking water standards.
This impressive compliance record is only possible because of the collaboration between DNR and its many partners. The DNR relies on federal, state and local partners to successfully manage its drinking water resources. Throughout 2021, the DNR collaborated with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), county health officials, water consumers and public water system owners and operators.
“This annual report illustrates the commitment of the DNR and its partners to continue to provide safe drinking water for consumers while facing many challenges. Through collaboration, we treated nitrate contamination, replaced lead service lines and provided new water systems funding for small, underserved and disadvantaged communities,” said Steve Elmore, DNR Bureau of Drinking Water and Groundwater Program Director. “These significant accomplishments happened despite continued COVID-19 challenges.”
While DNR inspections and regular water monitoring are key to top-notch compliance results, dollars are important too. In late 2021, the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIL) was passed and will help fund Wisconsin’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, lead service line replacement and efforts to address emerging contaminants, including perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
In the meantime, Wisconsin moved ahead with innovative approaches to funding lead service line replacement – one of the most effective methods for preventing exposure to lead in drinking water. Notably, in 2021, 60 communities benefited from $33.3 million in principal forgiveness funding for private lead service line replacement.
The Annual Drinking Water Reports are available on the DNR website or by calling 608-266-1054 to request a copy.
More information about the work the DNR is doing to provide safe, clean drinking water is available on the DNR website.