From Tuesday, Aug. 9: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the City of Hurley is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of water meters in the city of Hurley.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Aug. 23, 2022 to:
Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.
From Friday, Aug. 5: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds ATV and UTV enthusiasts to operate responsibly and think smart before they start.
The Think Smart Before You Start campaign began in 2021 to curb risky behavior and impaired operation of ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles.
“The goal of this campaign is to ensure everyone in Wisconsin has a safe riding experience,” said Lt. Marty Stone, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. “That means educating the public on the importance of safety equipment and removing impaired operators from our trails and routes.”
Operators and their passengers should always wear a helmet, seatbelt and protective clothing when riding. Here are some additional tips to ensure a safe return home:
Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities
Use extra caution when operating on pavement
Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride
Know before you go. Review all ATV/UTV laws here.
One of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to operate safely is to take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.
Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.
For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.