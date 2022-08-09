From Tuesday, Aug. 9: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the City of Hurley is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of water meters in the city of Hurley.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.