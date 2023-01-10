From Monday, Jan. 9: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the State Closure process in the Lower Fox River PCB Cleanup Project. This is the next milestone for the 17-year-long cleanup of the Lower Fox River and Green Bay now that all cleanup work is finished.

State Closure can be approved only after the cleanup work is finished and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certifies it as complete. This certification was issued in October 2022.