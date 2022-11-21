Marshall head boys basketball coach Dan Denniston has a fresh challenge on his hands this season. The Cardinals were one of the state’s best teams last season as their 10-man senior class led them to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals. That core, which included two-time Capitol—South conference Player of the Year Craig Ward, has moved on. Now, coach Denniston must reinvent the program.
“We do have a pretty young team,” coach Denniston said. “Coming into last year, we could kind of hit the ground running because we already had the offense and defense installed with those guys. This year, that’s a little different. We’re doing a lot more teaching, things we took for granted this year. That’s not a bad thing. It’s kind of fun to work with the sophomores and freshman like this, knowing we’ll have them for three or four more years. It’s exciting, but it’s obviously very different.”
Senior leadership will come from the four members of the senior class: Peyton Kleinheinz, Collin Petersen, Ramon Campos, and Erik Ayala. Kleinheinz and Campos were the only two to find varsity playing time on a senior-dominated roster last season.
Kleinheinz, a 6-foot-4 forward, was a mid-season call-up from the junior varsity to add some more height to the roster. He averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 boards in limited minutes. Campos mainly saw playing time late in games. Perhaps most importantly, both were present and played during the Cardinals’ run through the state tournament, meaning they know what it takes to succeed.
“We have to lean on guys like that as leaders,” coach Denniston said.
There was another mid-season varsity call-up last season that really turned some heads. Kenyon Miggins, then a freshman and now a sophomore, was lightning in a bottle for the Cardinals. He averaged 3.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in his 13 games on varsity. An elite driver with tremendous ball handling skills and shooting ability, he’s a name to watch this season.
“He’ll probably be the key to our team,” coach Denniston said of Miggins. “He’ll be looked at to take that kind of ‘Craig Ward’ role where the ball is usually in his hands. A lot of our offense will be built around him. He has the keys to the car. He’s looked very strong so far this season, we’re excited to see him work.”
Plenty of the team’s success will key on junior Jaxon Hornby, as well. Hornby has held a varsity roster spot since he was a freshman thanks to an accurate shot and strong defensive abilities. He averaged 1.1 points and 0.4 rebounds in limited action last season, but Denniston has emphasized his improvement and role with this year’s squad.
Another player with some varsity reps, junior Matthew Motl, will be unavailable for the beginning of the season. Motl is still recovering from an injury-riddled football season but will be a nice boost when he’s healthy enough to return.
Marshall won’t exactly have height and shooting in abundance as it did last season. The solution in Denniston’s mind is simple, don’t let the other team catch them.
“Transition will be big for us,” coach Denniston said. “We’ll have to get out and run on teams to get some buckets that way. Half court offense may not be a strong suit. No matter what, I don’t think we’ll have to worry about these kids playing hard, though. They want to get after it, and it’s great as a coach not to have to preach about effort.”
Last year, Marshall finished third in the Capitol—South before everything came together in the state tournament as it launched into a massive run. Despite the mass exodus of player experience, coach Denniston still expects to pick things up in that department.
“One of the goals we’ve set for ourselves is to believe we can win every conference game,” coach Denniston said. “We underperformed in the conference slate last season, so we want to work as hard as we possibly can in every game. At the end of the day, we’ll see where the chips fall. We want to be playing our best basketball when we get towards the state tournament.”
Marshall’s new season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a trip to Lake Mills. The Cardinals’ home opener will come a few days later as they’ll host Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday, Dec. 3.