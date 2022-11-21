KENYON MIGGINS

Marshall sophomore Kenyon Miggins has “the keys to the offense” this season after impressing on varsity as a freshman in 2021-22.

 Ryan Gregory

Marshall head boys basketball coach Dan Denniston has a fresh challenge on his hands this season. The Cardinals were one of the state’s best teams last season as their 10-man senior class led them to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals. That core, which included two-time Capitol—South conference Player of the Year Craig Ward, has moved on. Now, coach Denniston must reinvent the program.

“We do have a pretty young team,” coach Denniston said. “Coming into last year, we could kind of hit the ground running because we already had the offense and defense installed with those guys. This year, that’s a little different. We’re doing a lot more teaching, things we took for granted this year. That’s not a bad thing. It’s kind of fun to work with the sophomores and freshman like this, knowing we’ll have them for three or four more years. It’s exciting, but it’s obviously very different.”

Tags