Butch&ErnaFox.jpg

Butch Fox displays a large army kite and the more traditional variety - one of paper and the other plastic. 

 Courtesy of Maureen Giese

The name of Fox Park will soon be placed on a boulder on 720 W. Madison Street where the former Waterloo Area Historical Society Canning Association (factory) once existed. It can be a passive area where a splash park could be, or a kayak launching could be or a picnic area or just green space offering a pleasant view of the meandering Maunesha. “Naming rights” for this area have been listed since 2017 in the Waterloo Parks Comprehensive Plan.

The idea for a canning factory began in 1898 when several farmers and local business people wanted to preserve via a canning factory their crops of corn and peas. Raymond “Butch” Fox, Gust Fox, Dan Hannafin, Casper Whipple, Almon Burr, other long time Waterloo citizens Ryder, Knowlton, Lackey, Stokes, Cole, Christan, Lewellin, Gorder, Wood, Virchow, were names of farmers and citizens who would lease their land or as “stock holders “ invest in this canning association.