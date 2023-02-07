The name of Fox Park will soon be placed on a boulder on 720 W. Madison Street where the former Waterloo Area Historical Society Canning Association (factory) once existed. It can be a passive area where a splash park could be, or a kayak launching could be or a picnic area or just green space offering a pleasant view of the meandering Maunesha. “Naming rights” for this area have been listed since 2017 in the Waterloo Parks Comprehensive Plan.
The idea for a canning factory began in 1898 when several farmers and local business people wanted to preserve via a canning factory their crops of corn and peas. Raymond “Butch” Fox, Gust Fox, Dan Hannafin, Casper Whipple, Almon Burr, other long time Waterloo citizens Ryder, Knowlton, Lackey, Stokes, Cole, Christan, Lewellin, Gorder, Wood, Virchow, were names of farmers and citizens who would lease their land or as “stock holders “ invest in this canning association.
A community of like minded people coming together to create the second largest company besides the Roach and Seeber Cold Storage Company of 1897. “Butch” was manager for from 1924-1956.
The Fox Park name was suggested by The Waterloo Area Historical Society Maureen Giese and committee. Other suggested names were submitted but eventually, the name Fox Park received the most votes. Students, citizens all voted on the names in this long process of naming the area. Fox Park finally won out!
A social media article about the Fox Park name caught the eye of Craig Wilson of Cambridge who appeared at a Park Commission meeting and told of his buying kites from the Estate Sale of “Butch Fox.” One kite note said “Butch” had given away 250 kites one day in April 13, 1957! Later it has been written a nominal sum was charged for a kite, as up to 1,000 kites were ordered.
Craig went on to become a world traveler with some of his Butch Fox kites as he developed a technique of attaching a camera to a kite that would take aerial photos.“Butch” and Erna Quade Fox never had any children. “Butch” loved flying kites, some home made, many bought. He loved teaching children of the community, Canning Factory families’ children, and many others how to fly kites during an event every summer.
All had great fun started by a man who had a dream for “home style corn” production, creating jobs for local area citizens, and sharing a hobby of flying kites for young and old! “Home style indeed!”