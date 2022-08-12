333 South Madison Street, Waunakee
Phone Numbers: Main 608-849-8385;
Nutrition 608-849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
Starting on Aug. 10 the parking lot will be completely closed until the project is finished. Starting on August 10 all All Senior Center programs, activities and services will be suspended until the parking lot is finished. The latest this could be is Sept. 2, but we hope it may be completed sooner.
Those who attend the congregate meal program on a regular basis will receive a home delivered meal during this time.
For services, including foot care clinics, massage and acupuncture please check with the person providing the service for their plan to continue service. We thank you for your understanding and patience during this project.
MEALS:
Congregate Meals — Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M — F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before. REMINDER: Dining Site is closed Aug. 10–Sept. 5.
Home Delivered Meals – Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Appointments are available four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. Fee is $25. Call for an appointment. Bring two towels and arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment. Appointments Aug. 10-Sept. 2 will take place at the American Legion.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Be sure to ask your massage therapist where your appointment will be held during our parking lot construction (8/10-9/2)
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupunture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
Blood Pressure Screening appointments are held the first Tuesday each month from 12-12:30 p.m.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com. TOPS will meet at Cannery Row 8/10 – 9/2/22.
Memory Café — will not meet in August. Will resume the 1st Thursday in September.
Caregiver Support Group — First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February – October).
In August the group will meet at M&M Coffee House at 509 W. Main Street.
Attorney Hours — Attorney Eric Christoffersen is offering monthly office hours at the Senior Center for no-charge, no-obligation consultations for local seniors please call Eric’s office to schedule (608) 662-0440. August appointments will take place at Eric’s Office on Main Street.
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips — Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8 — Metcalfes – Hilldale
Monday, Aug. 15 — West Towne Mall – Madison
Monday, Aug. 22 — Super Walmart – Monona
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation — $1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
Matinee Movies
Movies shown on the BIG screen. $2 donation for snacks refreshments.
Friday, Aug. 5 – “The Lost City”
TRIPS & EXCURSIONS
Take Me Out To The Ball Game! — You are invited to join us as we head off to American Family Field for a Brewers Game! We have reserved our usual first baseline seating in the shade (excellent seats). Coach bus will drop us off at the entrance near our seating. Lunch and/or snacks are on your own at the ballpark. Wednesday, Aug. 31 vs. Pittsburg Pirates. For those of you with reservations, the bus departs the Lower Level Legion Parking Lot at 10:30 a.m. for this 1:10 p.m. game. Wednesday, Sept. 21, vs. New York Mets Game time is 1:10 p.m. Bus departs from the Senior Center at 10:30 a.m. and estimated return time is 6:00 p.m. Accepting reservations starting 8/1 and paid reservations are due no later than 8/18. Cost per game (includes ticket plus motor coach travel) is $65 per person per game. Call (608) 849-8385 for reservations.