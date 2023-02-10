The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Feb. 10: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a fish fry on Feb. 10, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry outs are available. The Ukulele group will provide music from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cash or check only. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk, and water.
Feb. 10: Sweetheart Dance
Waunakee Special Olympics will host the Sweetheart Dance (formerly Father Daughter Dance) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the high school commons. To register, visit the district website, www.waunakee.k12.wi.us access the Community Education site or the Waunakee RevTrak Sweetheart Dance. Online registration is ongoing but tickets can also be purchased at the door. The dance includes a photo and frame, ice cream sundae and beverage and more. Anyone with questions can contact Lynn Braun, rlbraun@tds.net at (608) 849-9212 or Denise Ziegler at 4ziggys@tds.net or (608) 576-8015.
Feb. 10: Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton will serve a buffet style Friday Fish Fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the school hall in Ashton. Carry-outs are available.
Feb. 11: Mental Fitness 4 Teens
A teen retreat to learn mental health skills is set for Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register, visit mentalfitness4teens.com or contact Alyson Schaefer at alypschaefer@icloud.com.
Feb. 11: Westport Legion Dinner
American Legion Post 481 will serve a dinner of liver and onions or Swiss steak from 5 pm to 8 p.m. Dinner includes mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and a dessert. Carry-outs are available. The post is at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Feb. 12: Super Bowl for a cause
The Knights of Columbus will host a fund raiser for the Fetters family. Dana Fetters of Waunakee was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in June that has rendered her quadriplegic. The Fetters family needs our financial help to make home modifications, purchase medical equipment, and provide daily nursing care. The Super Bowl Sunday event will be at St. John’s School Gym, 114 East 3rd St. Feb 12; doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $50. For details, visit https://www.fettersfamilyfundraiser.com
Feb. 14: Bingo Night
Saint Mary of the Lake Bingo Night is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. There will be a 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next two bingo nights are March 14 and April 11. Saint Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy. M. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, or call 849-5121, ext. 136.
Feb. 15: Lake Ivanhoe talk
The Waunakee IDEA will host a talk about Lake Ivanhoe, which was officially recognized by the State of Wisconsin in 2022 as our first Black resort community. Join various friends and members of the founding families Wednesday evening from 7-9 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library to learn about the founding and significance of the community, along with the impact it has had on several generations.
Feb. 16: Listening Session
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner and Administrator Todd Schmidt will host a listening session at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Waunakee Village Hall. Residents are welcome to chat about village related issues at that time. It can also be accessed via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83495446604.
Feb. 16: Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E. Main St. A Social time (5:30 p.m.) and Sweetheart dinner provided by the American Legion (6 p.m.) will precede the meeting as their thank you to the ALA for their dedication to veterans, active military and their families, community and youth. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military men and women veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. For more information, contact Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com.
{div}Feb. 16: Author Talk — Zoom
The community is invited to join the Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM Thursday, Feb. 16, at noon when award-winning author Grace M. Cho discusses her memoir, “Tastes Like War.” Registration is requested. .
Feb. 16: Race To the South Pole
Join the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. to hear about two men who raced to the South Pole in 1911. One got there first and returned safely; the other died and became a legend. This presentation is illustrated with images from both expeditions and contrasts their preparations and methods and hosted by Dennis Schenborn, a veteran of two NSF Antarctic expeditions.
Feb. 16-18: “Blithe Spirit”
The Waunakee High School Drama department will perform a Winter Play for the first time in a long time. “Blithe Spirit” is a classic comedy where an author is haunted by spirits brought back during a seance gone wrong. The performances will be at the High School in the Small Auditorium near entrance door #17 at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Feb. 16-18). Tickets are available online at Waunakee.Booktix.com or at the door.
Feb. 17: Fish fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish fry with fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. A full bar is available, and carry-outs are welcome. The post is at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. It opens at 3 p.m. To place an order, call (608) 849-7480.
Feb. 17: Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd. in Dane, on Friday, Feb 17. Serving is from 4:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Project Brave
Waunakee Project Brave, an afternoon of speakers, story-telling and inspirational music, will run from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Waunakee Village Center. It is aimed at breaking the stigma that surrounds mental health and substance abuse.
Feb. 24: Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a buffet style fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the school hall. Carryouts will be available.
March 14: Pi (PIE) Day
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell homemade pies of various types on Tuesday, March 14, in the library lobby from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they are sold out. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the Community Hall in the library on Monday, March 13, between 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan near the coffee bar at the library starting Feb. 28 and sign their name. Donated pies will be decorated by volunteers, so they are perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Pies are $18 each. Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Anyone with questions can contact sueb3000@gmail.com.