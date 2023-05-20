hot Waunakee Library to close Sundays for the summer Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email May 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waunakee Public Library will be closed on Sundays this summer starting with Memorial Day.The library will be closed Memorial Day weekend and the Tuesday following, Sunday through Tuesday, May 28-29. On Tuesday, May 30, the library will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Through the summer, it will be open Mondays through Saturdays.Sunday hours will resume after the Labor Day holiday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Former Horicon man sentenced to 15 years after 2021 fatal crash with Lake Mills woman Sun Prairie High School 2019 graduate receives $36,000 McElroy Fellowship Original Westside Elementary School secretary visits school for 95th birthday McFarland track and field sets three new conference records as boys and girls both take first at RVC championships Waunakee Village Board approves agreement for Main Street Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin