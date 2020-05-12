High-school seniors have forgone countless extracurricular activities this semester, due to the closure of schools and their facilities. Among them were scheduled musical performances.
"Fiddler on the Roof" had been selected as Waunakee High School’s 2020 spring musical.
The production was cancelled in March, following a statewide school closure and subsequent ban on mass gatherings. Director Rick Braun described it as a difficult but necessary decision.
“Initially I wondered whether there was a possible way to postpone it,” Braun said. “But when you look at the domino effect that would happen, if we would have postponed, it would’ve been an economic hardship on a bunch of other groups.”
Braun cited end-of-the-year band concerts, dance recitals and award ceremonies around which the drama department would need to schedule its show were the school’s auditorium reopened.
The musical director added that storage of set pieces would have been difficult to manage.
“May is the busiest month in our Performing Arts Center,” Braun said. “There’s something every weekend, and usually three or four events during the week…We wouldn’t have been able to keep the set up. We would’ve had concerts right on top of things. It would’ve been really chaotic.”
Senior drama-club member Cody Miller agreed, commenting that the school closure prevented his group from building set over spring break – the time during which it had planned to do so.
That delay effectively pushed back its entire preparation schedule, he explained.
“There would’ve been no time to prep for anything,” Miller said. “It would have been a mess. People wouldn’t have had their lines memorized. We wouldn’t have been able to do any blocking. We just lost so much time that it wouldn’t have worked.”
Scheduling concerns proved inconsequential in April, when the state issued a safer-at-home order that extended the school closure until June 30 – the end of the school year.
The measure resulted in cancellation of several other high-school musical performances.
A spring choir concert was scheduled to take place May 14, under the direction of Molly Petroff. Along with band and orchestra events, the concert was called off due to the school being closed.
“We knew it was inevitable and that it was going to happen,” Petroff said. “Also, when you’re singing and speaking, you’re sending and projecting that sound. Out with that comes all these little particles… It’s going to be a while before we can do that.”
Senior choir member Emmy Pinzon described the cancellation as upsetting for those in her class.
“Every three years we do this song called ‘The Awakening,’” Pinzon said. “And since I was a freshman, I’ve been really excited to do it as a senior. That’s how I started my high-school career, and that’s how I was supposed to end it. But we didn’t get the opportunity.”
The high-school senior said although she was saddened by the news that the concert had been cancelled, she understood the reason for not postponing the event until school facilities reopened.
“There’s a decent amount of people in choir,” Pinzon said. “And their families were all coming to see our concert. So our PAC would have been completely full, like every concert that we’ve had. So considering the climate of the situation, I think it was the right decision.”
Fellow senior Sophie Mercier agreed.
The concert-choir member noted that the size of the stage would have placed performers within close proximity of one another, violating social-distancing guidelines that remain in effect.
“It’s very sad and heartbreaking,” Mercier said. “But we stand so close together that wouldn’t have been six feet apart. And even if students had no symptoms of COVID, you wouldn’t know. So if you put us all together, one of us could get it. And that would be really sad.”
The senior admitted that taking an early bow was difficult, but said she looks forward to the next act and the day her class can look back and celebrate their time together.
“When this is all over,” Mercier said, “it’s not going to be the same.”
