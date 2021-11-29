Village-, town- and school-board candidates can circulate nomination papers for the spring election starting next week in order to have their name appear on the ballot.
Nomination papers are available from the municipal clerk of the government for which one wishes to run, and can be circulated beginning Dec. 1.
According to the Village of Waunakee website, three board-of-trustee members have terms expiring in 2022. The seats held by Trustees Nila Frye, Bill Ranum and Erin Moran will be up for election. Those interested in running for a seat may contact deputy administrator/clerk Caitlin Stene at (608) 850-2827, or cstene@waunakee.com.
Waunakee Community School District’s board of education has three seats up for election this April. They include Clerk Judy Engebretson’s seat representing the towns of Dane and Springfield, and Director Dave Boetcher and Treasurer Jack Heinemann’s seats representing the village of Waunakee. Interested parties should contact Rebecca McDonough at (608) 849-2000, or via e-mail at rebeccamcdonough@waunakee.k12.wi.us.
The Town of Springfield will have two supervisor seats up for election in 2022 – one held by Supervisor III Art Meinholz, the other by Supervisor IV Dan Dresen. According to Clerk-Treasurer Dianah Fayas, there is reasonable speculation that Dresen will not seek re-election.
The Town of Vienna has two seats up for election this spring as well. Supervisor III Gary Endres and Supervisor IV Ron Rupp’s terms expire in April and have yet to announce whether or not they will run again.