In its first competition since playing in the 2019 WIAA state tournament, the Waunakee girls soccer team kicked off the spring with three games last week.
The Warriors kicked things off with a game at Brookfield East on May 4. Waunakee was never able to get going offensively in a 3-0 loss.
“We are beyond excited to be back playing high school girls soccer again,” Warrior coach Ben Voss said. “Although we ran into a good Brookfield East team, we told our girls that it doesn’t matter who we are playing, we need to appreciate the fact that we are able to be together again playing the game we love. It’s another opportunity to be together, build team chemistry, and learn more about our team.”
Waunakee rebounded in a big way in its Badger North Conference opener against host Baraboo last Friday. The Warriors blanked the Thunderbirds 10-0.
“It was great to see so many players contribute on the scoring sheet with goals and assists,” Voss said. “It was a true team effort.”
Last Saturday, Waunakee slipped past Arrowhead 2-1 in their home debut.
“Last Saturday was a special day,” Voss said. “It was the first game we played on our brand new soccer only turf field. The girls were extremely excited to be playing a home game with family and friends in attendance. Our work ethic and sticking to the game plan against Arrowhead earned us the 2-1 victory. This continues to be a coachable group willing to listen, learn, compete, and have fun.”
This Friday, the Warriors will host DeForest at 7 p.m. They will then play at Kenosha Tremper at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Brookfield East 3
Waunakee 0
Brookfield East scored a pair of second-half goals to put away the Warriors.
The Spartans broke a scoreless tie 25 minutes, 7 seconds into the game with a goal by Kate Pavletich.
The lead grew to 2-0 less than 10 minutes into the second half after Brookfield East got a goal from Abby Hall.
Ava Tetzlaff closed out the scoring for the Spartans with a goal at the 72:07 mark.
Maddie Alsteen and Emily Whyte split time in goal for Waunakee. Both came away with three saves.
Waunakee 10
Baraboo 0
The Warriors exploded for eight goals in the first against Baraboo.
Alyssa Thomas, Lexis Savola and Lauren Clark each had a goal in the first 12 minutes for Waunakee, while Savola, Lauryn Nachreiner and Jordyn Jarvi had assists on the first three goals.
After an unassisted goal by Faith Ellickson, the Warriors closed out the first half with goals by Kaya Meyers, Lauren Meudt, McKenna Nachreiner and Grace Ellickson. Kennedy Ross, Kate Harlow, Aimee Meeker and McKenna Hughey each had an assist in the final push to close the half.
Meyers picked up her second goal early in the second half off an assist by Tenley Baumbach.
Meudt rounded out the scoring midway through the second half with a goal thanks to an assist by Grace Ellickson.
Baraboo did not have a shot on goal in the game.
Waunakee 2
Arrowhead 1
The Warriors had a close battle with Arrowhead.
Clark opened the scoring for Waunakee during the 39th minute. She scored off an assist by Lauryn Nachreiner.
The Warriors came up with the winning goal with under 15 minutes to go in the game. Meyers assisted Savola on a goal.
Whyte made four saves to preserve the victory.