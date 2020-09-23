The Waunakee girls tennis team has been perfect this fall, and the dominating effort continued with three shutouts last week.
On Sept. 14, the Warriors hosted Badger North Conference rival Sauk Prairie and came away with the first of three 10-0 victories.
“The main concern with Sauk since it was after a week of rain and no practice was to see if we were still in good form,” Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said. “The answer was for the most part we were good, but we had a few games on certain courts that we could have played better. All in all, it was good to see a nice win against a team that barely beat us 4-3 a season ago.”
In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Lady Warriors blanked visiting Watertown 10-0 on Sept. 17.
“Looking at our conference teams playing this fall in the entire Badger Conference, Waunakee and Watertown were the only two teams left undefeated, so this was a good test for our players,” Nuenthel said. “I was interested to see how Watertown would split up his doubles for our meet. He ended up keeping his No. 1-4 singles the same, and put half the No. 1 1 doubles at No. 5 singles and the other half at 10 singles.”
Waunakee ended last week with a 10-0 triumph over visiting Lodi last Friday.
“I was happy after a good week of tennis how we played against Lodi to keep our perfect season alive,” Nuenthel said.
The Lady Warriors are 7-0 in duals this season. In the seven wins, they have had just two individual losses.
Waunakee 10
Sauk Prairie 0
The Warriors won all 10 matches in straight sets.
Sara Sowinski got the ball rolling at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Taylor Haas, while No. 2 Gretchen Lee took care of Anna Ballweg 6-1, 6-1.
The Lady Warriors’ Alli Larsen (No. 3) netted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Camdyn Kastelitz, while No. 4 Jadyn Statz knocked off Hannah Helt.
Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger (No. 5) thwarted Cassie Ziegler 6-1, 6-3, while Julia Zabel (No. 6) bested Olivia Joyce 6-3, 6-2.
Danielle Rogers kept things going at No. 7 for the Warriors with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Devin O’Connor, while No. 8 Claire Borgelt defeated Grace Kopecky 6-2, 6-2.
The Warriors’ two most dominating wins came from No. 9 Caitlin Grommon and No. 10 Sophie Schnaubelt. Grommon shut out Faith Holler 6-0, 6-0, while Schnaubelt blasted Naomi Breunig 6-0, 6-1.
Waunakee 10
Watertown 0
The Lady Warriors had some close matches against Watertown, but still came away with the sweep.
Despite falling behind early in the first game, Sowinski had the first win of the night 7-5, 6-3 over Aubrey Schmutzler.
“The most interesting match of the evening was at No. 1 singles, where Sara found herself down 1-5 in the first set! She was playing anxious, inpatient, and overthinking everything,” Nuenthel said. “Once she settled down and just played her game, she won 11 games in a row and got out to a 5-0 lead in the second set. Sara played a few loose games at 5-0 to give her opponent some hope, but then she finally closed her out at 6-3. Tennis is such a mental game and I would have liked to see her close her opponent out at 5-0 in the second, but we’ll take that as a learning experience for the post season.”
Lee had a solid 6-3, 6-1 win over Danielle Krakow, while Larsen thwarted Natalie Cortes 6-2, 6-1.
Statz worked her way to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Addison Kuenzi, while Jaeger cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sydney Linskens.
Zabel kept the momentum going with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Mya Werning, while Rogers thwarted Cassidy Wesemann 6-3, 6-2.
In the closest battle of the night, Borgelt edged Watertown’s Jacey Smith 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
“Claire Borgelt has a very solid and quick first set, but then had a little let down and lost the second set,” Nuenthel said. “It was good to see her regain her composure in the third set and close it out.”
Grommon earned a 6-1, 7-5 win over Avalon Uecke, while Schnaubelt closed out the dual with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Abby Marr.
Waunakee 10
Lodi 0
The Lady Warriors ended the week by recording 10 straight-set victories against visiting Lodi.
Sowinski continued her great week with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dorothy Deans, while Lee easily downed Rachel Winters 6-1, 6-0.
Larsen overcame a slow start to beat Taylor Paar 6-4, 6-1, while Statz blanked Caroline Karls 6-0, 6-0.
“There was a little scare at No. 3 singles with Alli Larsen,” Nuenthel said. “Kind of like Sara the previous day, Alli started off slow not being able to stay in any type of rally with her opponent and got down 1-4. She started back at the basics and worked her way back into the set, and actually won 11 games in a row to go up 5-0 in the second set. That was a good learning experience that even if we don’t play our best tennis, we still need to adjust to be able to find a way to win. That was a good comeback for her.”
Jaeger completed her perfect week with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Krista Mayberry, while Zabel shut out Alihah Sebert 6-0, 6-0.
Rogers left the court with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Oliva Lange, while Borgelt thwarted Lexy Karls 6-1, 6-3.
Grommon came away with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Rylee Schneider, while Schnaubelt bested Mira Potter 6-2, 6-1.
