Waunakee Community School District held a forum regarding its Nov. 3 referendum last week, highlighting the need for next Tuesday’s vote to exceed district revenue limits by $2.1 million.
“The purpose of the referendum is to help the school district navigate many of the costs that we are incurring during these times of COVID-19,” Superintendent Guttenberg said at the Oct. 20 meeting. “When you take a look at our expenditures just through the end of September, we have incurred expenses north of $1.4 million.”
The school district has spent more than half a million dollars on recent capital maintenance projects, enhancing HVAC and plumbing systems so that schools can operate safely upon reopening.
Those improvements have cost the district $608,000.
Another expense incurred by the district has been staff and student technology. Guttenberg noted that equipment is needed whether schools operate in a remote- or hybrid-learning environment.
“Regardless of the format that we find ourselves in this school year,” Guttenberg said, “we need to make sure that students and staff have the necessary laptops, Chromebooks, iPads, hot spots, document cameras, and those technologies to make sure we are able to deliver the curriculum.”
So far that technology has cost the district $466,000.
Other expenditures have included additional staffing needs ($120,000); cleaning and sanitation equipment and supplies ($112,000); a 0.5 FTE increase in school nurses ($54,625); personal protective equipment ($32,000) and the addition of a contact-tracer position ($17,183).
Guttenberg added that further expenses were anticipated, with the cost of student meals and transportation to be determined as additional grades are brought back for in-person learning.
Where that money should come from has been a subject of debate.
Without a referendum
One option would be to fund facility-related costs through the district’s capital expansion fund (Fund 41), and the remainder of school reopening costs through its general fund (Fund 10).
Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers said that could result in deferred maintenance.
“Fund 41 will have to cover the costs of the HVAC and plumbing system improvements that were made to the buildings,” Summers said. “This means that other projects on the district’s long-range facility maintenance plan will not have funding, and will be deferred.”
The funding strategy could have a negative impact on the district’s financial outlook as well.
Summers said non-facility-related expenses exceed the amount of funding that can be reallocated from the general fund, meaning the district would be left with an unfunded expenditure.
“Fund 10 does not have the flexibility to reallocate enough funds to cover the COVID-related school reopening costs,” Summers said. “As a result, the district fund balance will have to cover any additional expenses. The district fund balance is the difference between assets and liabilities.”
Reducing that fund balance would put the district in a situation that requires additional borrowing.
“Our current fund balance is 12.1% of the Fund 10 expenditure budget,” Summers said. “This is below the state average, and is not considered to be a sufficient amount… The district currently has to borrow $7.9 million to meet cash flow needs. Many districts in Wisconsin do not.”
The district’s fund balance has already been identified as a concern by Moody’s Investor Service, a business which provides credit ratings for organizations and their potential lenders.
“Our most recent Moody’s review resulted in a ‘negative outlook’ being assigned to our district’s bond rating,” Summers said. “Further declines in our district fund balance will assuredly result in a decline in the district’s bond rating, (which) will result in increased borrowing costs for any future borrowings.”
The district would also need to skip this year’s payment toward its post-employment benefits trust fund (Fund 73), in which it continues to have an outstanding liability.
With a referendum
Another option for funding school reopening costs would be to pause on district debt defeasance.
Rather than expending $2.1 million on prepaying down its debt this year, the district could use that money to cover the costs of reopening. Doing so requires a referendum of the public.
However, it would result in the same tax rate for property owners.
“We are going to have the exact same levy amount, regardless of if the referendum is approved,” Guttenberg said. “This referendum is just asking for flexibility to move dollars that we had already planned to expend in our debt-service fund and move them over, for a five-year period, to our general fund so that we can address the COVID-19 expenses that we’re incurring.”
The district has already budgeted for the $2.1 million to be expended in the 2020-21 school year, as the debt-service fund for which it was originally earmarked falls outside the revenue cap.
Therefore, levying the money for debt repayment would require no referendum.
Levying the additional money in the district’s general fund would. Guttenberg assured the public that only $2.1 million will be levied between the two funds, regardless, in each of the five years.
“That is a commitment that our board has made in previous referendums,” Guttenberg said. “And it has held true to those commitments. And it’s a piece that we are committing to here this evening as well.”
The school board has approved two versions of the 2020-21 budget: one accounting for a successful referendum on Tuesday, and one accounting for a failed referendum.
Both have listed an identical tax levy.
“The bottom line (is that) the November 3rd, 2020, referendum will result in long-term fiscal implications,” Summers said, “whether the referendum is approved or not.”
Absentee in-person voting prior to Election Day will continue through Oct. 30 at the Waunakee Village Hall. District residents can also vote at their polling places on Election Day Nov. 3. In Waunakee, the two polling places are at the Waunakee Village Center.
