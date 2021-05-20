The Waunakee girls lacrosse team is starting to gain some momentum after a tough start to the spring.
On May 4, the Warriors fell 19-8 to visiting Verona, but they bounced back with two wins.
Waunakee picked up its third win of the season after knocking off visiting Oregon 11-6 on May 11.
For the first time this season, the Warriors captured back-to-back wins after downing host Middleton 13-10 on May 12.
The wins pushed Waunakee to 4-6 overall.
“These two back-to-back conference wins were truly a turning point in our season,” Waunakee coach Erin Moran said. “Our girls have shown a lot of determination and resilience throughout this season on and off the field to earn Waunakee both these wins. Both Oregon and Middleton are strong local competition and really require us to play as a team and play smart on the field. One of the strengths of our team this year is our depth and the versatility of our players to step into various roles to maintain strong possession across the field.”
Waunakee will play at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston this Saturday before traveling to Kettle Moraine on May 26.
Verona 19
Waunakee 8
Ashley Sawicki had a great game for the Warriors, but it was not enough. She scored a team-high three goals.
Waunakee’s Alexa Berg finished with two goals, while Grace Bernards, Sam Gehling and Amanda Bauer had one each.
Sawicki, Maecie Roghan, Stella Lowery, Lydia Jacob and Bernards each finished with two ground balls for the Warriors.
CiCi Endres and Gwen Severson split time in goal for Waunakee and both had two saves.
Waunakee 11
Oregon 6
Waunakee jumped out to a 7-2 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
Gehling and Roghan paced the Warriors with three goals apiece, while Payton Ross scored twice. Tatyana Ryan, Ashley Sawicki and Amanda Bauer each scored a goal.
Bernard led Waunakee with five ground balls, while Quinn Bogost had four.
Severson finished the game with six saves.
Waunakee 13
Middleton 10
Waunakee used a strong start to down Middleton.
“We came out with the right intensity in this game and took a fast lead,” Moran said. “We maintained our composure under pressure and kept the right momentum throughout the game, even when Middleton closed in on our lead.”
Gehling had a remarkable game with five goals, while Roghan chipped in four. Bernards and Sawicki both scored two goals.
Bogost came away with two ground balls, while Ava Lazzareschi contributed two interceptions.
Severson garnered 11 saves in the win.