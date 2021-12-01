Waunakee school officials held a community-engagement meeting at the PAC Monday night, focusing on student achievement and ways that the district has responded to academic needs throughout the pandemic.
The Nov. 29 meeting was the second community-engagement session that the district has held this school year.
Board of education president Joan Ensign welcomed the 13 community members in attendance, noting that the night’s presentation would include results from Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) report cards that were released in November. Ensign said the 83 that the Waunakee school district received on the report card was “excellent” for a reason.
“Waunakee is known for academic success, and we are known as a strong school system. And we get that way by strong administrators, very dedicated and committed staff and community,” Ensign said. “There are always things that we can improve upon, but we did well for what we endured the last 18 months.”
DPI data for the 2020-21 school year has supported that fact, with state-assessment results showing that the Waunakee school district experienced declines in student proficiency while still outperforming many districts in the state.
School officials broke down that data by grade level Monday night, for members of the public to understand exactly how Waunakee students performed on standardized tests this year.
Forward Exam
Director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction Tim Schell summarized state-assessment results for students in grades 3-8, whose math and English proficiency rates had dropped by approximately 17 percentage points compared to the 2018-19 school year. Schell said the decline could be attributed to learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and lower-than-average participation rates.
“You see a step back in the achievement levels partly due to the pandemic, but also partly due to (non)-tested students,” Schell said. “In 2021, the percentage of students who did not participate in the test rose quite significantly for reasons associated with the pandemic. And that affected this.”
Approximately 12 percent of students in grades 3-8 did not participate in state testing for math and English this year.
“But a question we received a lot from members of the public – and it’s a question we asked ourselves – is how our performance compared to previous years if we were to just look at the overall breakdown in performance levels among students who took the test,” Schell said.
A chart comparing proficiency rates among tested students only showed that a reduction had occurred, but to a lesser extent than percentages including non-tested students might suggest.
Schell said the head-to-head comparison is better news, although school officials remain concerned about any decline.
“None of us would have wanted, if we were drawing it up on paper, to have a school year that unfolded the way the 2020-21 school year unfolded,” Schell said. “Despite everybody’s best efforts…we knew we were going to see some differences in the tests as a result. And that’s really what you’re seeing.”
ACT
The statewide assessment for students in grade 11 has given school officials arguably the most accurate gauge of the effects COVID-19 had on student learning in 2020 and 2021.
Schell said that participation rates for the ACT were comparable to previous years, largely due to the tangible benefits that the test provides high-school students applying for college admission, and was the only state assessment administered during the 2019-20 school year.
“So this is a test, unlike the Forward, where we have a data point for 2020,” Schell said.
Waunakee students scored an average composite score of 22.2 on the ACT in 2021, compared to an average composite score of 23.3 in 2020. State averages were 19.1 and 19.8, respectively.
“You can see, our position relative to the state really remained unchanged,” Schell said.
DPI report card
Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) was the only district in Dane County to receive a five-star rating on the state report card this year, with an overall score of 83. K-6 schools significantly exceeded expectations, while the district’s middle and high school fell into the “exceeds expectations” category.
Arboretum Elementary received the highest grade on the report card, with a score of 92.1.
“We don’t get that way by accident,” school-board president Joan Ensign said in regard to the score. “When we had 18 months of school shutdown, we had parents that really pitched in.”
School officials have said they will be taking a closer look at the middle school, however, which posted the lowest score of 74.3.
Director of Elementary Curriculum & Instruction Amy Johnson told attendees at the Nov. 29 meeting that her department’s work would continue to focus on responding to student needs, noting that students were coming from various learning experiences last year.
“We had some students who remained virtual for the entire school year. We had others who were in a mixed hybrid model, where they attended for half days and eventually full days closer to the spring,” Johnson said. “And our approach, no matter what format the students were in, was to really identify those essential learner outcomes.”
Johnson said a similar approach would be taken in the 2021-22 school year, adding that students have different social and emotional needs this year than in the past.
Public Health restrictions prevented in-person gatherings throughout much of the last 21 months.
Waunakee Intermediate School principal Tim Mommaerts said the isolation has had an effect on peer interaction and acclimating to the new school building that many students entered.
“We’re meeting their needs academically, the same way we always would. Where we have spent a little more time,” Mommaerts said, “was just a lot more about what we want our classroom environment to look like and sound like, what’s a respectful environment here, what’s a respectful environment when we’re in the lunchroom, when we’re at recess.”
Mommaerts said classroom instruction looks much the same as it did prior to the pandemic, though.
Waunakee High School principal Brian Borowski echoed that staff and students have had similar experiences at the 9-12 level, and that it has taken time to establish routines.
“Kids are trying to figure things out,” Borowski said, adding that lowerclassmen had missed the opportunity to observe their older peers in the school. “That’s how they learn. That maturation process, it’s the freshmen sitting in the cave and seeing how the seniors do it and how they behave. They missed out on that, and that’s a pretty big loss. So that’s something we are working on.”
Borowski noted that students were deprived of contact time during the 2020-21 school year, which limited their ability to connect with staff in the manner many had been accustomed to.
Contact time has since returned, and things are finally getting back to normal, Borowski said.
“It has been much different since we’ve come back this fall, into the face-to-face environment with all of our kids,” Borowski said, calling November the first time staff and students had experienced a normal day at the high school. “Having them learn the systems and structures, it’s really important for them to have that opportunity.”
Ensign said the district will hold two more community-engagement meetings – one in January, and another in March. One is expected to focus on a potential fall 2022 referendum.