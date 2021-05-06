The Waunakee boys soccer team had a busy but successful ending to its regular season last week. The Warriors closed out the alternate fall season with four victories.
Waunakee opened the final week of the regular season with a 1-0 shutout of visiting Oregon on April 27.
The Warriors had another close battle at home against Middleton on April 29. The escaped with a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.
Last Saturday, Waunakee hosted Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial. The Warriors blanked North 7-0 and slipped past Memorial 2-1.
The Warriors have won seven straight games and finished the regular season with a record of 10-1-1.
Waunakee is the No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will host third-seeded Middleton in a regional final at 7 p.m. on May 6.
Waunakee 1
Oregon 0
Waunakee’s Isaiah Jakel scored the lone goal of the game with three minutes remaining.
The Warriors’ defense and goalie Lawson Kuhn did the rest of the work. Kuhn finished the game with two saves.
“Our defense played very strong yet again to provide another shut out in a key game,” Waunakee coach David Kettner said.
Waunakee 3
Middleton 2
The Warriors scored three goals in the first half and held off a late rally by Middleton to earn the win.
“The game was a preview of what promises to be an exciting game to start off the playoffs,” Kettner said.
Mason Lee got Waunakee on the scoreboard 16 minutes, 58 seconds into the contest. Charlie Steck had the assist.
The Warriors closed out the first half with a pair of goals by Josh Fried. Steck and Zach Tiemeyer each had an assist.
Middleton made things interesting in the second half with goals by Ben Tutewohl and Chase Quamme, but they were unable to tie the game.
Waunakee goalie Joe Fuhremann had three saves.
Waunakee 7
Eau Claire North 0
Waunakee exploded offensively against Eau Claire North. The Warriors garnered five goals in the first half.
Dima Govorukha opened the scoring 9:29 in off an assist by Alex Hoopes.
Lane Miller scored an unassisted goal two minutes later, while Carson Wormet upped the lead to 3-0 at the 26:05 mark.
Stephan Khamenka and Calvin Rahn scored late in the first half to put Waunakee up 5-0 at halftime. Govorukha and Josh Fried each had an assist.
Dan Zielger scored off an assist by Govorukha to open the scoring in the second half.
Govorukha scored his second goal late in the contest. Fried had the assist.
Jonathan Orlowski and Will Reis each had two saves for Waunakee.
Waunakee 2
Eau Claire Memorial 1
The Warriors scored the final two goals of the game to overcome an early deficit.
Eau Claire Memorial had Momentum early after Ben Zumwait scored 12:09 into the game.
Waunakee tied the game at the 35:21 mark with a goal by Miller. Lee had the assist.
Tiemeyer scored the winning goal midway through the second half.
Fuhremann had two saves in the win.
