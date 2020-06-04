NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 4, 1925
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Belleville there Sunday by a 6-5 score in a 10-inning battle. Stehr went the route and allowed only five hits.
About 250 enjoyed dancing, and 300 suppers were served at the Men’s Club Feed and Dance.
Waunakee and surrounding territory sweltered in the hottest days of the season Sunday and Monday when the mercury hit a high of 89 degrees.
Julius Diederich is substituting on the mail route for William Hart who is enjoying a summer vacation.
Math Domini, father of Mrs. R.C. Rowley, died Saturday at his home in Pine Bluff.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 6, 1935
Mr. and Mrs. Simon Kirchesh celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Miss Rutilla M. Endres and George B. Paar were united in marriage at St. John’s Church on Tuesday, June 4.
On Sunday, June 9, the residents of Dane will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of St. Michael’s parish.
The high school students enjoyed their annual picnic at Pleasant View Park at Merrimac.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
June 6, 1940
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Meffert announce the birth of a son born on Thursday, May 30.
The local baseball team defeated Sun Prairie on the latter’s diamond Sunday by a score of 5-4.
Mr. and Mrs. Casper Klein announce the birth of a daughter on Thursday, May 30.
Math Schmidt, 95, resident of Dane for 50 years, died at his home on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Frederick announce the birth of a daughter born on Saturday, June 1.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 7, 1945
Captain Arthur Kessenich, son of Joe Kessenich, has been awarded the Bronze Star of meritorious achievement for military operations on Mindanoaw, Philippine Island.
The sum of $118.80 was raised in Waunakee May 26 in the 1945 Poppy Sales, Mrs. O.A. Otteson announces.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Black Earth Sunday on a rain soaked diamond by a score of 3-1.
Mr. and Mrs. George Statz are the proud parents of a son born at their home at Sun Prairie on May 29.
Twenty-six boys and girls of St. John’s parochial school received their eighth-grade diplomas on Sunday, June 3.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 8, 1950
Mrs. Aggie McWatty has been named Rural Service Chairman for the Salvation Army in their coming drive for funds.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Miller announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, June 3.
Miss Evelyn Stehr and Charles M. Rowley were united in marriage on May 20.
Mr. and Mrs. James Mulhern announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, June 3.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 2, 1960
An addition to St. John’s Catholic School, Waunakee, almost three times the size of the present structure, is underway. The cost is in excess of $500,000.
A class of 34 boys and girls received their eighth-grade diplomas at the 7:30 a.m. mass at St. John’s Catholic Church on Sunday, May 22.
Mr. and Mrs. M.F. Adler observed their 40th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the home of their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Kennedy, on Sunday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 4, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Sukowatey, Waunakee, recently accepted two additional medals on behalf of their son, Stanley, who died in Vietnam. They are the Military Merit Medal and the Gallantry Cross with Palm.
A reception and open house will be held on Sunday, June 7, in honor of Msgr. Edward B. Auchter’s 25th year as a pastor of St. Mary of the Lake parish, Westport.
James B. Price, 64, Whitewater, died Friday, May 29. He is survived by a son, James, Waunakee.
Kris and Sue Burchard, daughters of the Gerald Burchards, Waunakee, will compete in Wisconsin’s largest Arabian Horse Show.
The Hiawatha Gun Club cordially invites residents of the Waunakee, Dane and Westport areas interested in the sport of trap shooting to try its new facilities on Saturday, June 5.
The American Legion will dispose of old, outdated or damaged flags in a ceremony before their regular meeting on June 11.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 5, 1980
Some 151 Waunakee High School graduates bid a noisy farewell to compulsory education Friday night in the high school gym.
Celebrating anniversaries on Sunday, June 8 – Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Tessner; Tuesday, June 10 – Mr. and Mrs. R.R. Schleck; Thursday, June 12 – Mr. and Mrs. John Endres, Mr. and Mrs. John Draxler; Friday, June 13 – Mr. and Mrs. Milan Warren; Saturday, June 14 – Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dent.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Adler are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on May 30, 1980, at Madison.
Gary Poelma, a sixth-grader at St. John’s School, dives over the bar in the long jump competition during the school’s annual track and field day two weeks ago.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 7, 1990
Waunakee school district voters turned down the school board referendum a second time Tuesday, this time by 28 votes.
The Waunakee Village Board has approved the sale of industrial park land to two more businesses – Zeier’s Siding and Home Improvement and Component Building Products.
Damp and windy weather chased this year’s graduation ceremony indoors Sunday, but that didn’t put a lid on the exuberance of the 133 members of the Waunakee High School Class of 1990.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mary Fullmer, a home economist involved in creating and marketing products for Oscar Mayer.
Jean Marie Karls and David Kenneth DesRochers were united in marriage on Saturday, May 12, at St. John’s Catholic Church.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 1, 2000
Dane County townships with a large portion of agricultural land will lose millions of dollars from their tax bases due to new laws on how farmland is assessed.
Westport’s tug-of-war with Dane County over who will pay for the added expense of dredging the Yahara River Channel remained at a standstill after town officials met in closed session last week.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Stuart Daily, part owner of a firm specializing in teaching leadership and organizational development to businesses.
Students of the Month for the 1999-2000 school year at Waunakee Middle School include Bryan Meyer, Tessa Roche, Kelly Bastien, Alyssa Ellie, Eric Darger and Jeb Darling.
Monona Grove ended the Warrior baseball team’s season in the regional final.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 3, 2010
In their new role as the overseers of Waunakee’s tourism grant dollars, Waunakee’s Economic Development Commissioners (EDC) struggled to define exactly how the village’s hotel/motel tax should be spent.
More Westport residents may soon be able to bypass county zoning and deal directly with their neighbors for zoning issues. The Westport-Middleton Joint Zoning Committee (JZC) unanimously approved a resolution May 26 to expand the city’s zoning jurisdiction in the town.
Angry over the massive oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico, consumers have started a boycott of BP gas stations around the country. But local gas station owners say boycotting their stores will have little effect on the BP Oil Company.
Local builders are putting the finishing touches on their houses for the Parade of Homes June 12-27, and attendees will see a wide variety of styles at the five sites this year. But today, most newly built homes have one thing in common: Most utilize some type of “green” building technology, even if it’s simply additional insulation to keep energy costs down.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mark Grosse, a road patrolman for the Town of Springfield who was recently honored for his 20 years of service to the town.
A new report released today by the Office of Justice Assistance (OJA) finds the number of sexual assaults reported to law enforcement continues to decline.
