Liam Collins: This Special Forces officer ran into combat, jumped into Afghanistan

Retired Army Col. Liam Collins executed more than 300 combat operations in the Middle East from 2001 to 2004, capturing dozens of high-value targets in Iraq and Afghanistan along the way.
The former Special Forces commander has received numerous military awards and decorations including the Distinguished Service Medal, a Bronze Star with valor, the Army Commendation Medal for heroism, the Special Forces Tab, the Ranger Tab, the Sapper Tab, the Master Parachutist Badge, and the Military Free Fall Badge with a Bronze Star for combat jump.
Collins has been recognized for personal bravery during combat on two separate occasions, both stemming from actions he took while conducting deployments in the Middle East.
The 27-year veteran downplayed those military accolades as part of his duty to the country, however, and said it’s the way he entered the Army – and the countries in which he fought – that make his story unique.
Military academyCollins’s military journey began in 1988, during his senior year of high school. The Appleton native was set to graduate but lacked firm plans for postsecondary education. His parents told him that he could attend any college or university he desired, under one condition.
“I just had to pay for it,” Collins said.
Opportunities presented themselves in the form of low-tuition colleges, but Collins sought a better education than most could provide. Fortunately, he had something universities wanted.
Collins was a distinguished runner in both track and cross country, and Division III schools had expressed interest in signing him, but Collins knew that he could compete at a higher level – both athletically and academically.
He decided to try out for a more highly ranked institution instead.
“I knew that West Point was a really good academic school, and I knew that I wouldn’t have to worry about paying for it,” Collins said of the military academy which offers free enrollment to its cadets. “And I figured if ultimately I didn’t like it, I could go somewhere else.”
The tryout for West Point’s track team was different than he had expected. Collins found himself toe-to-toe with top recruits who ran the mile in 4 minutes, 15 seconds or less. Racing against them, Collins would need to finish a 1600-meter sprint within 25 seconds of the other runners.
“If I didn’t make the team, I wasn’t going to stay there,” Collins said.
Not only did Collins make the squad; he competed each of his four years at the academy and was eventually named team captain.
Rising through the ranksAs well as he performed on the track, Collins also excelled in the classroom. The Class of 1992 graduate finished the academy ranked 22 out of 930 cadets and received a Superintendent’s Award for placing among the top 5 percent in physical, academic and military excellence.
Collins graduated as a commissioned officer, and in 1993, joined the 82nd Airborne Division. He spent two years as a platoon leader before being promoted to construction officer and air officer for the entire battalion. The position afforded him the opportunity to plan airborne operations and simulate raids on buildings – a skill that would come in handy later on in his military career.
“There wasn’t much going on in the world at that time,” Collins said of his early years as a lieutenant.
By 1996, the 25-year-old Collins figured that the time had come to choose a long-term career. Special Forces was a relatively new branch within the Army, and though he knew little about it, Collins saw it as a better fit for what he hoped to do on a day-to-day basis.
He devoted the next two years to training and in 1998 joined a Special Forces group in Stuttgart, Germany. There, Collins and his team supported submissions in Bosnia by planning search-and-rescue operations.
“They wanted to make sure it was done right,” Collins said of the post-Bosnian War effort.
A special breed of soldierMembers of his detachment urged Collins try out for another Special Operations unit, arguing that he was the only officer in the group young enough to do so. During try-out for the unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, he broke his leg during training. The injury was painful but didn’t stop the 30-year-old from hiking approximately 100 miles through the mountains with all equipment in tow.
“I knew it was the only chance I would have,” Collins said, adding that the pain was worth the reward.
Collins made the unit and proceeded to high-altitude low-opening (HALO) school, which he completed in 2001. He took command of his own Special Operations Forces element that July.
His teams were doing an interagency exercise in Hungary when they learned that terrorists had attacked the U.S. Their return flight was one of the only ones in American airspace at that time, and the aerial view of Washington D.C. left Collins with a sight that he would never forget.
“We flew right over the Pentagon, and you could see it still burning,” Collins said.
Special Forces units were deployed to Afghanistan within in a matter of weeks. Collins became one of the first soldiers to enter the country in October 2001, as part of a short-duration mission.
That mission began with a high-altitude parachute infiltration from 18,000 feet.
“It was the highest anyone’s jumped into combat,” Collins said. “We had to have oxygen on us because the air’s too thin up there. We basically had our rifle tied to our side, and all of our military equipment. So it isn’t like skydiving, ‘Let’s go have some fun and jump out with a parachute on.’ You’ve got all the equipment you’re jumping into combat with (attached to you).”
Collins and his team spent a few days on the ground, before being rotated out and sent back to Bosnia in early 2002. Over the next two years, Collins would conduct three more deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq, executing more than 300 combat operations and capturing dozens of high-value targets.
Some missions involved tight-roping from a helicopter during the early hours of the morning, and infiltrating a building in which those targets were located.
In 2005, Collins accepted a position as chief of current operations for the U.S. Special Operations Command unit in Washington D.C. He later served as director of both the Combating Terrorism Center and the Modern War Institute at West Point, where he taught from 2009 until his retirement in 2019.
Collins and his family moved to Waunakee, Wisconsin, shortly thereafter. The retired colonel said he enjoys retirement and the additional time he gets to spend with loved ones, but still considers his years as a Special Forces commander the most rewarding part of the past three decades.
“I used to joke, but I’m not joking. Bill Gates – or you name your person – there’s no way they could replicate what we were able to do,” Collins said, “because you couldn’t buy the people that we had. These were all patrons that were serving and doing it for their nation. And you couldn’t replicate that with all the money in the world.”